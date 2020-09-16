Advanced search

Cambridgeshire police urge residents to spot signs of child exploitation in awareness appeal

PUBLISHED: 11:34 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:34 16 September 2020

Cambridgeshire police have shared the signs and indicators that they want residents to look for when spotting signs of exploitation of children and young people. Picture: ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire police have shared the signs and indicators that they want residents to look for when spotting signs of exploitation of children and young people. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Cambridgeshire police are urging residents to look closer to spot signs of exploitation of children and young people in a bid to raise awareness of the issue.

Cambridgeshire police have shared the signs and indicators that they want residents to look for when spotting signs of exploitation of children and young people. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICECambridgeshire police have shared the signs and indicators that they want residents to look for when spotting signs of exploitation of children and young people. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

Officers are working alongside The Children’s Society to help spread the message on how to identify victims and report concerns of exploitation by county lines criminals.

County lines is where illegal drugs are transported from one area to another, usually across police and local authority borders by children or vulnerable people who are coerced by gangs.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris O’Brien, the force’s tactical lead for county lines, is now urging those who work or visit these areas to learn how to spot the signs of exploitation to keep young people safe.

“We often hear that victims of county lines criminality don’t know they are being exploited or don’t have the confidence to report it because they fear there may be consequences,” he said.

Cambridgeshire police have shared the signs and indicators that they want residents to look for when spotting signs of exploitation of children and young people. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICECambridgeshire police have shared the signs and indicators that they want residents to look for when spotting signs of exploitation of children and young people. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE

“Children and young people who are being exploited may not always appear vulnerable or act the way we may expect victims should. If something doesn’t feel right, it may not be.”

Public spaces like bus and train stations, fast food outlets, hotels and roadside services can also be where young victims of exploitation are most visible.

“Those working in the service, retail or transport industry are in a position to spot signs of exploitation and abuse. Report it to us and collectively we can safeguard more young people,” Det Chief Insp O’Brien added.

MORE: Issuing fines over Covid ‘last thing’ police commissioner wants to do

Once coerced by gangs, drug dealers get young people to deliver their drugs by paying them or forcing them through violence and grooming, which can affect boys and girls regardless of their background or culture.

Some of the signs and indicators of a young person being exploited include:

- Travelling alone, particularly in school hours, late at night or frequently

- Looking lost or in unfamiliar surroundings

- Anxious, frightened, angry or displaying other behaviours that make you worried about them

- In possession of more than one phone

- Carrying lots of cash

- Potentially under the influence of drugs or alcohol

- Being instructed or controlled by another individual

- Accompanied by individuals who are older than them

You may also want to watch:

- Seen begging in a public place

To anonymously report a sign of someone at risk of child exploitation, visit https://bit.ly/3hy6xOf.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Parents in court charged with the murder of their 17-year-old daughter

Police at the home of missing teenager Bernadette Walker (centre); Her parents have been charged with her murder. Picture; TERRY HARRIS/ FAMILY

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Public tip-off leads to knife possession charge for 21-year-old spotted in town

Jack Banyard aged 21 is charged with carrying a knife in Broad Street, March. Picture: Google Maps

Plans for an estate with 1,200 homes in March revealed

Proposals for 1,200 homes in West March have been outlined in an early report about the development. Pictures: RPS Group's Environmental Statement Scoping Report for West March / Google Street View

Morning trains cancelled due to ‘emergency services dealing with an incident’

Some commuter trains have been cancelled in the Fens due to an emergency incident between March and Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Parents in court charged with the murder of their 17-year-old daughter

Police at the home of missing teenager Bernadette Walker (centre); Her parents have been charged with her murder. Picture; TERRY HARRIS/ FAMILY

Person pronounced dead after being struck by commuter train in Fens

A person has died after being struck by a train in March. Picture: Archant

Public tip-off leads to knife possession charge for 21-year-old spotted in town

Jack Banyard aged 21 is charged with carrying a knife in Broad Street, March. Picture: Google Maps

Plans for an estate with 1,200 homes in March revealed

Proposals for 1,200 homes in West March have been outlined in an early report about the development. Pictures: RPS Group's Environmental Statement Scoping Report for West March / Google Street View

Morning trains cancelled due to ‘emergency services dealing with an incident’

Some commuter trains have been cancelled in the Fens due to an emergency incident between March and Whittlesey. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Cambs Times

Police detain man and woman on suspicion of murdering father of five from Cambridgeshire

Police said that Robert Duquemin was a father of five whose family had been left “devastated by his loss”. Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture; FAMILY

Cambridgeshire police urge residents to spot signs of child exploitation in awareness appeal

Cambridgeshire police have shared the signs and indicators that they want residents to look for when spotting signs of exploitation of children and young people. Picture: ARCHANT

Details of Wisbech incinerator consultation announced

Campaigners conitnue to fight proposals for a mega incinerator to be built in Wisbech. Clive Coble and Mike Bucknor are members of the Wisbech Without Incineration campaign. Pictures: Virginia Bucknor

New road measures to benefit cyclists and pedestrians across Cambridgeshire approved

A second phase of measures to adapt road space in favour of cyclists and pedestrians in Cambridgeshire has been approved by the county council. Picture: CAMCYCLE/LUCINDA PRICE PHOTOGRAPHY

Parents accused of murdering their baby daughter to appear in court in Norwich

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood