Domino's Pizza officials hit back at claims that March man's 13.5 inch large pizza was 'an inch short' with hilarious response

Domino's Pizza's hilarious response to our story of the 'inch short' pizza bought from the March restaurant. Picture: Facebook / Conor Beart

Bosses at Domino's Pizza have hit back at claims that a pizza bought from their March restaurant was "an inch short" with a hilarious response.

This morning (July 12) we reported that March man Conor Beart exposed the fast food chain after he measured his 13.5 inch pizza to find out it only came in at 12.5 inches.

We sent our findings to head office to see what may have happened to Mr Beart's pizza. Here is the response that we got. Spoiler alert, it's a good one.

A spokesman for Domino's Pizza said: "This strategically placed tape measure provides the perfect opportunity to explain how our pre-portioned signature fresh dough is hand-stretched to order by our highly skilled pizza chefs.

"While the amount of dough in every large pizza is the same, the nature of hand-making means no two pizzas are ever identical.

"It looks like this lucky customer had more crust to dunk in our famous Garlic & Herb dip."

Before the mystery of Mr Beart's shrunken pizza was revealed, he said on social media: "I can't get over the fact Domino's are telling people there large pizza is 13.5 when it's 12.5.

"How dare they sell it an inch short. [This] outrages me."

The post has proved to be a hit on our websites and social media pages after it attracted thousands of readers from across the region. We're glad the mystery has been solved.