Tier 2 in Cambridgeshire: Here’s what the restrictions mean and what you can and can’t do

Cambridgeshire and Fenland will be in Tier 2 from December 2 – here's what that means. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Life will feel a little different from tomorrow as Cambridgeshire and Fenland enters “high alert” Tier 2 government coronavirus restrictions.

New rules come into play on Wednesday, December 2 and the director for the region’s public health has expressed why it’s “vitally important” people follow them.

Whilst you are still only allowed to mix indoors with your own household or support bubble, you can now meet outdoors with up to six people.

You can also exercise indoors with other people if you are all in the same household or bubble.

From tomorrow, 2,000 fans, or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity whichever is the lowest, can gather to watch any live outdoor event or sport.

Pubs and bars can reopen, providing they serve a “substantial meal”.

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: “As we now know we will be moving into tier 2 restrictions from tomorrow.

“It is vitally important that we now work as hard as we can to reduce our rate of infection to protect those we love ahead of some limited relaxation over Christmas.

“This means reducing contact with anyone you don’t live with, working from home where ever possible, keeping to well ventilated rooms, washing your hands often and regularly and wearing a mask whenever you are in indoor public places.

“Our infection rates are stabilising or coming down across most areas, so we do know how to respond to this pandemic.

“We have good plans in place to continue to drive down our infection rates, working with our communities and supporting people to take the right steps to protect themselves and others.”

Police can take action against you if you meet in larger groups; this includes breaking up illegal gatherings and issuing fines.

You can be given a fixed penalty notice of £200 for the first offence, doubling for each further offence up to £6,400.

If you hold, or are involved in holding, an illegal gathering of over 30 people, the police can issue fines of £10,000.

Everyone who can work from home is asked to do so.

Where people cannot do so – including, but not limited to, people who work in critical national infrastructure, construction, or manufacturing – they should continue to travel to their workplace.

For a full list of restrictions, visit: www.gov.uk/guidance/tier-2-high-alert