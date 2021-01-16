News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Owner's desperate plea - and £500 reward - to find missing dog

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 8:56 PM January 16, 2021   
Bring him home: £500 reward to find this beagle missing from March since Friday. 

A £500 reward is on offer to bring Indy home – a ‘nervous’ beagle that has been missing for more than 24 hours from March.  

A town wide bid to find the dog and re-unite him with his distraught owner continued throughout today with four drones being launched in a bid to find him.  

Owner Matt Gibson offered the reward after Indy went missing from his Deerfield Road, March, home yesterday (Friday).  

“We've set a £500 reward for anybody who finds him or who may already have him,” he said. “If you spot him please ring me on 07538016574 ASAP and I'll come get him. Please don't try and chase him or grab him as he'll probably just run away.” 

Matt said Indy is “very timid and unlikely to come up to strangers”. 

If anybody sees him or hears about a dog in the area please ring me on 07538016574 

One of his friends told me: “Indy has not eaten since Thursday and there’s not been a single sighting of him. 

“He is a much-loved pet and his owner is devastated.

Bring him home - appeal and £500 reward to find Indy, a beagle missing from March

The friend added: “If you know where Indy is or you have him please return him, no questions will be asked. His owner just wants him home where he belongs.” 

Matt’s friend said Indy was due be castrated “and he needs this doing due to a medical condition which means he isn't any good for breeding.  

“That of course doesn’t stop Indy wanting the ladies so there’s a chance he could be have gone looking.” 

The friend added: “Please check your garden sheds and sheltered areas in case he’s taken cover from the cold and rain.” 

