Advanced search

Group of four men ‘cut through gates’ at gun shop before stealing air rifles

PUBLISHED: 17:17 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:17 04 December 2020

Four men broke into the Whittlesey Gun Shop on December 3. Picture: Google/Owner

Four men broke into the Whittlesey Gun Shop on December 3. Picture: Google/Owner

Google

Four men reportedly cut through gates at a gun shop before spending 20 minutes inside stealing air riles, clothing and lamps.

The group forced entry at the Whittlesey Gun Shop premises on Station Road in Whittlesey on Thursday night (December 3).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are appealing for information after Whittlesey Gun Shop was broken into on December 3.

You may also want to watch:

“It is believed a group of four men cut through gates to the premises in Station Road at about 9pm to then force entry to the shop.

“They were in the store for about 20 minutes before leaving with items including clothing, lamps and air rifles.”

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area at the time, is urged to contact police.

You can report at www.cambs.police.uk/report or by using the online web chat function and quoting incident 413 of December 3.

Those who do not have access to the internet should call 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Trial postponed of man accused of Rikki Neave murder

Rikki Neave in an intimate family photo with his sister Rebecca. Picture; FAMILY

Group of four men ‘cut through gates’ at gun shop before stealing air rifles

Four men broke into the Whittlesey Gun Shop on December 3. Picture: Google/Owner

Watch ‘the most magical moment’ as more than 50 deer leap across snowy road

Carla Money captured the magical moment more than 40 deer crossed the snow-covered A1101 near Mildenhall. Picture: Instagram/@my.mini.moneys

Woman cut free from Forty Foot Bank crash after car entered ditch at 3am

Firefighters were called to Forty Foot Bank near Chatteris on December 4 at around 3am after a car crashed into a ditch. Picture: Google Maps

Size isn’t everything - except when you’re trying to turn on a Fenland road

Lorry that came to grief in Doddington today. Picture; CHARLIE BURRELL/FACEBOOK