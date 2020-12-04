Group of four men ‘cut through gates’ at gun shop before stealing air rifles

Four men reportedly cut through gates at a gun shop before spending 20 minutes inside stealing air riles, clothing and lamps.

The group forced entry at the Whittlesey Gun Shop premises on Station Road in Whittlesey on Thursday night (December 3).

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are appealing for information after Whittlesey Gun Shop was broken into on December 3.

“It is believed a group of four men cut through gates to the premises in Station Road at about 9pm to then force entry to the shop.

“They were in the store for about 20 minutes before leaving with items including clothing, lamps and air rifles.”

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area at the time, is urged to contact police.

You can report at www.cambs.police.uk/report or by using the online web chat function and quoting incident 413 of December 3.

Those who do not have access to the internet should call 101.