The Cock Inn re-opens as indie themed music bar Rigby's - just six weeks after new sign created under former name

Indie-themed music bar Rigbys - which was formerly called The Cock Inn - officially opened its doors on Saturday night (March 7) following a renovation. This is the new sign outside the venue. Picture: RIGBYS Archant

The Cock Inn on March High Street - which was only just getting used to a new sign - now has a new name after being converted to an indie-themed bar.