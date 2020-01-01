Advanced search

Man charged with murder of Rikki Neave appears in court

PUBLISHED: 11:09 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 20 February 2020

James Watson, 38, who is charged with the 1994 murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave, will appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow morning (Friday February 21). Picture: ARCHANT/FILE

Archant

A 38-year-old man charged with the 1994 murder of schoolboy Rikki Neave will appear at the Old Bailey tomorrow morning (Friday February 21).

Rikki was found dead in woodland a few minutes from his home in Welland, Peterborough, on November 29 1994.

James Watson appeared at Peterborough Magistrates Court this morning (Thursday February 20) after being charged with murder on Monday this week.

He was wearing a green fleece jumper with a check shirt and only spoke to confirm his name.

Magistrate Stephen Hanson remanded Watson to appear before the Central Criminal Courts in London tomorrow.

The case attracted a lot of media attention, with a full press bench in the court room.

