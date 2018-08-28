Advanced search

Ring’s End fruit and veg seller left shaken and bruised after daytime robbery

PUBLISHED: 12:22 07 January 2019

A fruit and vegetable seller was robbed of £80 cash, her passport and bank cards at the Ring’s End lay-by while manning her stall, prompting a fundraising appeal. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW.

A fruit and vegetable seller was robbed of £80 cash, her passport and bank cards at the Ring’s End lay-by while manning her stall, prompting a fundraising appeal.

Two people – who fled the scene - were arrested on suspicion of robbery and a vehicle was seized after the incident on Saturday January 5.

Officers from the Fenland Neighbourhood Policing Team were quickly on the scene to assist the victim and “the matter is still being investigated,” said a police spokesman.

Bonny Louise, who set up a JustGiving page which has so far raised £69 towards a £100 target, said: “I’m raising money for a lovely lady that is out in all weathers selling fruit and veg as she was robbed. No matter how big or small, I know she will truly appreciate this.

“She is so overwhelmed and had a tear thinking that people would be so kind to donate.”

A friend of the victim added: “She is bit shaken and bruised but appreciates everyone’s well wishes.”

Dozens of people have since left comments on social media and one person said: “A great shame that someone targeted that lady.

“We have bought from her and she had always seemed to be a nice lady doing a job quietly, not bothering anyone.”

