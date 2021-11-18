Chancellor Rishi Sunak said struggling families in Fenland and East Cambridgeshire will be rewarded for their hard work while on a visit to Peterborough. - Credit: Daniel Mason

Struggling families across Fenland and East Cambridgeshire will be rewarded for their hard work, Chancellor Rushi Sunak said today.

Speaking on a visit to Peterborough today (Thursday), Mr Sunak said families on Universal Credit (UC) will see “a huge increase in their take-home pay”.

The extra pay will help them to tackle the impact of inflation as part of the government’s 'levelling up' strategy.

At a press conference attended by regional journalists, he told me: “I’m cognisant that some families are struggling and need support, and that’s why we’ve announced series of different things to help people through the winter.”

He said one of the measures he had announced in the autumn Budget was to cut the UC taper rate to 55 per cent from 63pc by no later than December 1.

This is the rate of which a claimant loses their benefits – for instance – claimants would lose 55p from every extra pound they earn, as opposed to 63p.

Both Fenland and East Cambridgeshire have seen an increase in the number of UC claimants from September, rising to 9,318 and 4,531 respectively as of October 14.

Speaking at the new Anglia Ruskin University, Mr Sunak said: “This will benefit around two million people who will see a huge increase in their take-home pay, rewarding their efforts and hard work.

“This is making sure they can keep more of their money and that will be coming into force in a matter of weeks.”

NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay hoped that more 'levelling up' funding from government can be pumped into Fenland to “transform” prospects.

Mr Sunak also told me levelling up in rural areas was a priority.

He hoped this would help to boost transport projects, like the Wisbech to March rail link.

“Local transport is important and I’m glad (it’s improving), whether it’s an upgrade to the A14 or new zero emission buses,” he said.

“I think the government is responding to local priorities and that’s what the Levelling Up Fund is about.

“It’s about saying to local communities 'where can we make the biggest difference to your area?”

Mr Sunak did not confirm how much of the £1.7bn Levelling Up Fund would be designated for Fenland and East Cambridgeshire.

But he said more funding for local councils alongside an increase in the national living wage will be “a huge help to millions of families”.