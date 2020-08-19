Couple describe ‘sad and distressing’ sight of seeing River Nene ‘teeming with dead or dying fish’

A March couple has described the “sad and distressing” sight of seeing the River Nene “teeming with dead or dying fish”.

Richard Barber made the “horrendous” discovery on the morning of Sunday August 16, when he was out on his dinghy with his dogs.

He then called his wife, Dawn, and said ‘you should come and see the fish’.

“It was a very sad and distressing sight,” she said, having immediately phoned the Environment Agency at around 7.40am.

She then posted their contact number on the Facebook page March Cambridgeshire Free Discussion in the hope that “maybe if some more people could report it as well action might be taken”.

Mrs Barber said that, having read the comments on the social media post, the Environment Agency did turn up.

“if you’ve ever seen tadpoles in a pond, it was like that. Just these small fish gasping for air,” she added.

“It does happen, i know, but I had never seen it that bad before.”

One person replied to say that it’s because of “poor oxygen levels” and that “lots of fishing lakes are struggling with it at the moment and having to put pumps in to maintain levels”.

Another person remembered that, in the 1960s, “the whole of the Nene as far as the eye could see, in both directions from the town bridge, was covered by dead fish. Agricultural chemicals was to blame”.

Mrs Barber’s husband Richard added: “Never in 20 years has it been like that.”

She added that a neighbour told her he was “convinced it was chemicals from a field, because it cleared so quickly”.

March Town Councillor Jan French said that council volunteers found some of the dead fish at route 63 (West End/under the bypass) while they were hedge trimming and that she had again contacted the Environment Agency.

It comes just a week after anglers from the Chatteris Working Men’s Club arrived on the banks of the Forty Foot Drain to find hundreds of fish up on the surface gasping and realised something was wrong.

in that incident, the Environment Agency’s Great Ouse and Fenland Fisheries team’s fisheries duty officer was on site quickly and monitoring water quality.