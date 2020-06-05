‘Not long left’: Date Fenland barbers plans to reopen after closing due to Covid-19

Riverside Barbers in March say they plan to reopen on Saturday, July 4 after being closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps/PEXELS Google Maps/PEXELS

Those in desperate need of a haircut could be in luck as barbers and hairdressers across the region prepare to reopen in the coming weeks.

With a date set in the beginning of July, people across Cambridgeshire suffering with horrific lockdown haircuts could finally be saved.

Riverside Barbers in March has revealed they plan to dust off their scissors and reopen to the public on Saturday, July 4 after being forced shut for weeks.

They said: “Just to let you know what’s going on we are hoping to be open on the July 4, so not long left unless Boris [Johnson] changes his mind.

“I understand you are all getting desperate for a haircut but try not to resort to people doing it illegally at home we want you all to stay safe.

“I’m sure you will all look great with hair a little longer just get your partners to trim round the sides and use lots of products on the top.

“We look forward to seeing you all soon, we are all PPE ready to go as soon as we are given the green light.”