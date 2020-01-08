Overturned farm machine closes B1040 in Whittlesey
A piece of overturned farm machinery has closed a Whittlesey road.
Overturned farm machine closes B1040 in Whittlesey. Picture: @FENCOPS
The incident happened just after 1.30pm this afternoon (January 8) on the B1040, North Side, where the road meets North Bank near the Dog in a Doublet pub.
Police have closed the road while recovery is underway.
No injuries have been reported.
A photo has been tweeted from the scene of the crash showing a green vehicle on its side by the roadside.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson tweeted: "B1040 Whittlesey - Dog in Doublet.
"The road will need to be closed for recovery work due to this piece of farm machinery turning over."