Overturned farm machine closes B1040 in Whittlesey

08 January, 2020 - 15:16
Overturned farm machine closes B1040 in Whittlesey. Picture: @FENCOPS

Overturned farm machine closes B1040 in Whittlesey. Picture: @FENCOPS

A piece of overturned farm machinery has closed a Whittlesey road.

Overturned farm machine closes B1040 in Whittlesey. Picture: @FENCOPS

The incident happened just after 1.30pm this afternoon (January 8) on the B1040, North Side, where the road meets North Bank near the Dog in a Doublet pub.

Police have closed the road while recovery is underway.

No injuries have been reported.

A photo has been tweeted from the scene of the crash showing a green vehicle on its side by the roadside.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson tweeted: "B1040 Whittlesey - Dog in Doublet.

"The road will need to be closed for recovery work due to this piece of farm machinery turning over."

Overturned farm machine closes B1040 in Whittlesey

Overturned farm machine closes B1040 in Whittlesey. Picture: @FENCOPS
