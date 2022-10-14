Road safety experts are set to descend on March as part of a national campaign on dangerous driving.

The Road Safety Day of Action will take place at the Market Square on Thursday, October 20, offering visitors an opportunity to speak to road safety experts who can give advice on a range of issues from cycle safety to passing horses.

The interactive event forms part of Project EDWARD (Every Day Without a Road Death), which is a national initiative backed by the government, emergency services, highways agencies, road safety organisations and British businesses.

This event marks a new approach for counties who want to boost engagement with communities while working with multiple agencies to address the full scope of road safety.

Police and Crime Commissioner, Darryl Preston, said: “I’ve seen first-hand, as a police officer, the impact and devastation that follows a serious injury or fatal accident.

“It really brings home the importance of education to make sure motorists understand their responsibilities behind the wheel and their duty of care to all road users.

“Fatal or serious injury road accidents are almost always preventable. It’s vital we work together to make a difference and I am grateful to our partners for making this event happen."

Vision Zero partnership manager Matt Staton, added: “The Vision Zero approach is all about recognising the shared responsibility we all have for safety on the roads. This event is a great opportunity for our partners to support the communities in and around March and be on hand to offer information and advice.”

Chair of the highways and transport committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, Cllr Alex Beckett, said: “Project EDWARD is an excellent national campaign that I am pleased to see Cambridgeshire taking part in once again.

“The Vision Zero Partnership adapts these events to local community needs, bringing in partners and activities that the local area will benefit from most.

“We saw great success last year in Ely, and I am eager to see March benefit similarly from this Road Safety Day of Action.”

Alongside the Police and Crime Commissioner and Cambridgeshire Constabulary, a number of partners will be attending the event including the British Horse Society, Cambridgeshire County Council, Alconbury Driving Centre, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service, Road Victims Trust and Speedwatch.

The event will be open at the Market Place, March, PE15 9JF on Thursday, October 20, from 10am – 2pm.