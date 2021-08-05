All roads reopened after gas leaks cause day of disruption
All roads are now reopen in March after four gas leaks caused streets to be closed off and residents to evacuate.
Gas company Cadent, who have dealt with the leaks, tweeted to thank residents for their patience while work was being done.
Some residents had to be evacuated yesterday (Wednesday) due to the leaks, which were first identified on Hundred Road before the issue spread to Robingoodfellows Lane, Norwood Road and Wisbech Road.
In a tweet yesterday, Cadent said: "Thank you to all the residents of March who have been so patient whilst we dealt with a number of gas escapes in their town.
"All roads are now open. We are continuing to work in the area this evening to complete the repairs."
A spokesperson for Cadent said repair works on Hundred Road and Robingoodfellows Lane have been completed, and expected to continue working on Wisbech Road today (Thursday).
The leaks began when a section of Hundred Road in March split open on Wednesday, which had been caused by a gas leak.
Resident Carl Hayland said his fiancée was on her way out but smelt gas from inside their home.
He said: “You can hear it leaking from inside the house where the road is split.
“I called the gas engineer around 10am and they said they are coming out.”
Carl said he contacted Cambridgeshire police, who then shut off the road.
At the time, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service contacted residents and warned them to keep windows and doors closed.
Anyone who has any concerns regarding a gas leak in or outside their property should contact the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999.