Published: 12:15 PM September 22, 2021 Updated: 12:16 PM September 22, 2021

Former Mayor Rob Skoulding (pictured) was accompanied by the March Fire Service crew on Monday (September 20) on one of his walks that's raising money for Magpas Air Ambulance. - Credit: Rob Skoulding

Former mayor, Rob Skoulding’s ‘walk of thanks’ has raised £2,000 for Magpas Air Ambulance who he credits with helping to save his life.

Magpas was part of the emergency response when Rob collapsed with a heart attack in a garden centre.

Now, as he still recovers, he has embarked on a 100-mile walk through Fenland and Peterborough.

"For some people, 100 miles may not seem a lot, but it's only been six months since my operation so it's harder for me," said Rob.

So far, he’s been to Ely, Whittlesey, Wisbech, Doddington, Chatteris and Peterborough and on Monday was accompanied by firefighters as he walked through March.

Rob is hoping to walk in Wimblington, Elm and other villages before the end of his 30-day challenge on September 30.

Rob set out hoping to raise £1,000 for Magpas, but he has so far collected an amazing £2,100.

"I was gobsmacked when I found out," he said.

"I'm so happy with how much we've raised so far.”

A number of key figures have accompanied him too such as the chairman of Fenland Council Cllr Alex Miscandlon, the deputy mayor of Chatteris Ian Benney and the mayor of Wisbech Andrew Lynn.

"It was pouring of rain on my walk with Ian," said Rob.

"He didn't care though; he's a true gentleman."

He also enjoyed his walk with March fire crews.

"I was overwhelmed by their support -they are the pride of the town and just fantastic.

"They rang me up and asked to accompany me for a little way.

"It was lovely that they gave up their time to collect money and put into the charity."

He said: “My wife, Laura is accompanying me on my walks because the doctor said if I'm going to do this, I have to have someone with me."

Rob has already raised thousands for charity, his efforts having secured 27 of the 37 defibrillators scattered around his home town.

He chose Magpas for his latest fund-raising efforts since it was their paramedics who were first on scene when he had a heart attack.

"I wanted to raise more awareness for Magpas because they don't get money from the government," said Rob

"I had to use them, so all the help I can give them, I will do.

"Although I didn't go off in the helicopter, the doctors came with me in the ambulance and looked after me all the way to Kettering.

"This challenge I'm doing is a big thank you to them."