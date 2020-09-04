Advanced search

Tributes to ‘utterly devoted’ parents after fatal collision

PUBLISHED: 16:50 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 04 September 2020

Tributes have been paid to parents Robert Bateman, 36 and known as Bob, and his wife Paula Bateman, 35, of Westfield Road, Manea, who died after a head-on collision in Fenland last night (September 3). The pair?s two daughters, Lexi, aged 10, and 18-month old Elizabeth, were also in the car. Both girls have since been discharged from hospital. Picture: POLICE

Tributes have been paid to parents Robert Bateman, 36 and known as Bob, and his wife Paula Bateman, 35, of Westfield Road, Manea, who died after a head-on collision in Fenland last night (September 3). The pair?s two daughters, Lexi, aged 10, and 18-month old Elizabeth, were also in the car. Both girls have since been discharged from hospital. Picture: POLICE

Archant

Tributes have been paid to two “utterly devoted” parents who died after a head-on collision in Fenland last night (September 3).

Tributes have been paid to “utterly devoted” parents Robert Bateman, 36 and known as Bob, and his wife Paula Bateman, 35, of Westfield Road, Manea, who died after a head-on collision in Fenland last night (September 3). Picture: POLICETributes have been paid to “utterly devoted” parents Robert Bateman, 36 and known as Bob, and his wife Paula Bateman, 35, of Westfield Road, Manea, who died after a head-on collision in Fenland last night (September 3). Picture: POLICE

The crash involved a Ford Focus and an Iveco Daily van and took place on the A142 between Chatteris and Mepal just after 8pm.

Emergency services attended but the man driving the Ford Focus and his wife, who was one of the rear passengers, died at the scene.

The couple have now been named by police as Robert Bateman, 36 and known as Bob, and his wife Paula Bateman, 35, of Westfield Road, Manea, March.

The pair’s two daughters, Lexi, aged 10, and 18-month old Elizabeth, were also in the car.

It was initially thought that both girls, who were taken to hospital, suffered minor injuries.

However, further hospital checks revealed that Lexi suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Both girls have since been discharged from hospital.

In a statement, Bob and Paula’s family said: “We are utterly devastated by this news.

“Bob and Paula were much-loved friends to many and will be missed by everyone who knew them.

“They were also utterly devoted parents. Bob was a much-loved son and father, while Paula was a much-loved daughter, sister and mother.”

The van driver suffered minor injuries. The 32-year-old man from Lincoln was subsequently arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station this afternoon.

Anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles in the lead up to it, or has dash cam footage, is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 478 of September 3.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Van driver who failed drugs test arrested after man and woman killed in collision - two children remain in hospital

A man and woman have died after a fatal collision in Chatteris yesterday (Thursday September 3). The head-on collision involved a car and a van and took place on the A142 Isle of Ely Way, Chatteris, just after 8pm. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Reports of ‘violence’ prompt armed response to Fenland town incident

People in Elwyn Road, March, reported that armed police were attendance to the scene of a suspected violent incident. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

Will you be sending your children back to school? Let us know either way and your reasons why by emailing harry.rutter@archant.co.uk Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Images

Cambridgeshire police claim ‘significant disruption to the drug market’ after raids on eight cannabis farms in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Police appeal after man is seen ‘acting suspiciously in park’

Did you spot a man acting suspiciously in West End Park in March on Monday at lunchtime? If so, you should call police on 101 quoting ref: 35/58963/20.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Van driver who failed drugs test arrested after man and woman killed in collision - two children remain in hospital

A man and woman have died after a fatal collision in Chatteris yesterday (Thursday September 3). The head-on collision involved a car and a van and took place on the A142 Isle of Ely Way, Chatteris, just after 8pm. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Reports of ‘violence’ prompt armed response to Fenland town incident

People in Elwyn Road, March, reported that armed police were attendance to the scene of a suspected violent incident. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Terrified mum-of-two refuses to send children back to school amid Covid-19 pandemic

Will you be sending your children back to school? Let us know either way and your reasons why by emailing harry.rutter@archant.co.uk Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Images

Cambridgeshire police claim ‘significant disruption to the drug market’ after raids on eight cannabis farms in the Fens

Busy day for police in the Fens. Two arrests followed a drugs raid in Station Road, Ramsey and they later entered a caravan in Ramsey Heights and recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Police appeal after man is seen ‘acting suspiciously in park’

Did you spot a man acting suspiciously in West End Park in March on Monday at lunchtime? If so, you should call police on 101 quoting ref: 35/58963/20.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Tributes to ‘utterly devoted’ parents after fatal collision

Tributes have been paid to parents Robert Bateman, 36 and known as Bob, and his wife Paula Bateman, 35, of Westfield Road, Manea, who died after a head-on collision in Fenland last night (September 3). The pair?s two daughters, Lexi, aged 10, and 18-month old Elizabeth, were also in the car. Both girls have since been discharged from hospital. Picture: POLICE

Van driver who failed drugs test arrested after man and woman killed in collision - two children remain in hospital

A man and woman have died after a fatal collision in Chatteris yesterday (Thursday September 3). The head-on collision involved a car and a van and took place on the A142 Isle of Ely Way, Chatteris, just after 8pm. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Cambridge’s ADC Theatre set to reopen in October

A previous ADC Theatre production of Chicago. Picture: Helena Fox

Cambridgeshire Freemasons continue to give lifelines to charities amid Covid-19 pandemic

Cambridgeshire Freemasons have donated £250 to the Ronald McDonald House Charity, just one of the organisations to have benefitted from the freemasons during lockdown. Here, Leslie Murfitt pictured with his family. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FREEMASONS

Mother calls for more support after daughter, 17, ‘verbally abused’ for not wearing a mask

Melanie Steele said more support needs to be given after her daughter Evelyn, who lives with autism, was verbally abused for not wearing a face mask in the Horsefair shopping centre’s Costa branch in Wisbech. Picture: SUPPLIED/MELANIE STEELE/MIKE EGERTON/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES