Man charged with stealing £3,300 cash, a safe, CCTV hard-drive, iPhone and being in possession of Class A drugs

PUBLISHED: 16:28 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 26 October 2020

A March man has been charged with burgling Grey Area Custom Tattoos on July 25 and stealing £3,300 cash, a safe, a CCTV hard-drive and an iPhone. He has also been charged with attempting to burgle UK Signs Rapid Response Locksmiths in March on October 4 and being in possession of Class A drugs. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A March man has charged with stealing £3,300 cash, a safe, a CCTV hard-drive and an iPhone, and being in possession of Class A drugs.

Robert Fitzjohn, 41, was arrested at his home address in Deerfield Road in the early hours of Friday morning (October 23).

He has since been charged with burgling Grey Area Custom Tattoos in March on 25 July and stealing £3,300 cash, a safe, a CCTV hard-drive and an iPhone, attempting to burgle UK Signs Rapid Response Locksmiths in March on 4 October and being in possession of class A drugs.

He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday October 24 and has been further remanded for a second hearing at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Monday October 26).

