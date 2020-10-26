Man charged with stealing £3,300 cash, a safe, CCTV hard-drive, iPhone and being in possession of Class A drugs
PUBLISHED: 16:28 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 26 October 2020
Archant
A March man has charged with stealing £3,300 cash, a safe, a CCTV hard-drive and an iPhone, and being in possession of Class A drugs.
Robert Fitzjohn, 41, was arrested at his home address in Deerfield Road in the early hours of Friday morning (October 23).
He has since been charged with burgling Grey Area Custom Tattoos in March on 25 July and stealing £3,300 cash, a safe, a CCTV hard-drive and an iPhone, attempting to burgle UK Signs Rapid Response Locksmiths in March on 4 October and being in possession of class A drugs.
He appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday October 24 and has been further remanded for a second hearing at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Monday October 26).
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.