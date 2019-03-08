Advanced search

Woman airlifted to hospital by Magpas in 'serious condition' after suffering cardiac arrest in March

PUBLISHED: 17:18 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 22 October 2019

The scene at Robingoodfellows Lane, March on Tuesday, October 22 after a woman suffered a cardiac arrest. Firefighters were seen packing down a green tent used to hide the casualty. Picture: Archant

The scene at Robingoodfellows Lane, March on Tuesday, October 22 after a woman suffered a cardiac arrest. Firefighters were seen packing down a green tent used to hide the casualty. Picture: Archant

A woman was rushed to Addenbrooke's hospital by air ambulance today after suffering a cardiac arrest in March.

The woman in her 50s was airlifted in a "serious condition" by Magpas air ambulance from Robingoodfellow's Lane.

Emergency services closed off a section of the road while firefighters erected a green tent to protect and hide the casualty on Tuesday afternoon (October 22).

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to the scene near the football stadium at around 2pm.

They said: "Two ambulances, a community first responder and an ambulance officer vehicle were called following reports of a woman in cardiac arrest.

"The patient was transported by air ambulance to Addenbrooke's in a serious condition."

A spokesman for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 1.59pm, one crew from March was called to an incident on Robingoodfellow's Lane in March.

"Emergency services attended and a woman in her 50s was taken to Addenbrooke's via air ambulance."

The condition of the woman is unknown.

