Woman airlifted to hospital by Magpas in 'serious condition' after suffering cardiac arrest in March
PUBLISHED: 17:18 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 22 October 2019
Archant
A woman was rushed to Addenbrooke's hospital by air ambulance today after suffering a cardiac arrest in March.
The woman in her 50s was airlifted in a "serious condition" by Magpas air ambulance from Robingoodfellow's Lane.
Emergency services closed off a section of the road while firefighters erected a green tent to protect and hide the casualty on Tuesday afternoon (October 22).
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to the scene near the football stadium at around 2pm.
They said: "Two ambulances, a community first responder and an ambulance officer vehicle were called following reports of a woman in cardiac arrest.
"The patient was transported by air ambulance to Addenbrooke's in a serious condition."
A spokesman for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 1.59pm, one crew from March was called to an incident on Robingoodfellow's Lane in March.
"Emergency services attended and a woman in her 50s was taken to Addenbrooke's via air ambulance."
The condition of the woman is unknown.