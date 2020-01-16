March man Roger Phillips, 72, sent explicit images to children via Skype and accessed child pornography, police reveal

A March man has been jailed after sending explicit images to children via Skype and accessing child pornography, police have revealed.

Roger Phillips, aged 72 of Westry, was arrested by Cambs Cops after officers discovered his Skype account was being used to message children aged between 10 and 14.

Officers searched his home in November 2017 and seized a number of electronic devices, along with a notebook containing children's Skype usernames.

Two laptops were found containing 28 indecent images of children along with numerous inappropriate search items. One image was classed as category A.

Philips admitted owning the devices and pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child and three counts of making indecent images of a child.

On Friday (January 10) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years and ordered to complete 30 days rehabilitation activity.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.

Flo Leftley-Gynn, of the Paedophile Online Investigation Team, said: "Our team routinely follow up intelligence where the internet is used to access indecent images of children or where young people are at risk.

"Philips will now be monitored whilst subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will complete rehabilitation work."

For more information on online grooming and the Sex Offenders Register, visit the force's website: www.cambs.police.uk/sexoffences