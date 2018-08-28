Advanced search

Rogue cleaners posing as real company leave mother-of-two’s house in March ‘drenched’

PUBLISHED: 17:23 07 February 2019

Mother-of-two Charlie Bulpin from March has had her lounge �drenched� by rogue cleaners claiming to be a reputable company. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

HARRY RUTTER

A mother-of-two in March has been left distraught after her lounge was “drenched” by rogue cleaners claiming to be a reputable company.

A mother-of-two was left distraught after her lounge was drenched by rogue cleaners.

Charlie Bulpin of Queens Street. March, paid £48 to have her two sofas professionally cleaned.

But to her horror, she returned to find her two red sofas and 10 cushions soaked through along with her carpets, mats, window sills and walls dripping in water.

“He came into my house with muddy boots and even told my dog to shut up, while I stayed with the children in the other room,” she said.

Even her one-year-olds pyjama bottoms were left dirty and stained when she crawled into the room.

The leaflet of the rogue company purported to be County Cleaning Services but the real company of that name is a professional carpet and upholster cleaner company based in Norwich. The fake company is also using a false VAT number.

Charlie, 26, said she was shocked to discover that the man attempted the cleaning job with one machine, no safety equipment and left her house within 20 minutes in an unmarked white van.

“I was just wanted him gone,” she said.

“When I came back in I found my window sill and walls dripping in water and both sofas soaked through.

“It felt like he had demolished my house.”

When Charlie phoned the number on the leaflet, she claims she was told by a woman that there was “nothing they could do”.

Both her red three-seater sofas were left with the pads still left smelling damp and waiting to dry out three hours later.

She said: “It said on the leaflet that there would have been a minimum drying time but this was just drenched.

“I had two children in the house and I just wanted him gone, it’s frightening what could have happened if it was an older person – that’s why I want to warn people.

“He even asked me for a fuse for the machine and said he had moved the sofas and cleaned behind them – when I could clearly see that he hadn’t.

“All I wanted was to see if the sofas could be cleaned up a bit as we’ve had them since we moved here three years ago.

“But now they’re just ruined.”

In a post on the real County Cleaning Services Facebook page last year, the owners warned of scammers and assure that they do not post flyers.

It reads: “Oh yes the scammers are back in the area same fliers delivered with your free papers offering loads of great prices -please don’t get caught out VAT is on top but the VAT number is false and how do you dry clean curtains while still hanging?

“If you want a quote call or message if not PLEASE do not use them use someone else.”

We have tried to contact the fake traders but without success – they are not responding to calls to their mobile number or to a King’s Lynn landline.

