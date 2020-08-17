Roman Catholic church for March and Chatteris re-opens for in-person worship

Our Lady of Good Counsel and St Peter's Church in March has reopened for Mass and is inviting parishioners back for worship. Pictures: Catholic Church in March. Catholic Church in March

The Roman Catholic church in March and Chatteris has re-opened for in-person worship now the coronavirus lockdown measures have been eased.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Father Paul Spellman, the current priest in charge at Our Lady of Good Counsel & St Peter’s in March and Chatteris, has arranged for postcards to be sent to parishioners outlining the weekly service schedule and safety arrangements now in place.

He said: “We are now in a much stronger position to encourage people to return to worship God.

“When they are ready to return to mass, there will be a warm welcome for them all at church.”

Sunday attendance has been relaxed and parishioners can now attend weekday services which have been arranged.

Attendance at each service is currently being limited to 30 parishioners who are seated a suitable distance from one another. Movement around the church during mass is also being minimised.

Parishioners are asked to wear face coverings and hand sanitiser is readily available. Specialist equipment is used to disinfect churches after each service.

Mass was being streamed online from the parish during the coronavirus lockdown and around 150 followers were tuning in during weekends.

Outdoor mass for those ready for in-person worship resumed for parishioners in March and Chatteris around five weeks ago. Services moved inside a few weeks later.

Father Spellman said: “People have really given thanks for being able to return to mass within a church setting.

“They’re able to come closer to God and feel so much better for being able to express their feelings in a community aspect rather than at home or in family groups.”

He added: “We will continue to live stream services for anyone who is still shielding.

“Social media has been an amazing tool for the church during the pandemic.

“People who haven’t attended church for years have been tuning in, and we’re seeing plenty of new faces at mass.

“The impact has been immense and we welcome everyone through our doors.”

Information about mass and the church’s community efforts is available at the Catholic Church in March website.