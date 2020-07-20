Advanced search

Rooms at The Green Welly Motel and Cafe in Chatteris could become flats

PUBLISHED: 16:10 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 20 July 2020

A planning application has been submitted to convert the motel at the Green Welly Cafe and Motel into five flats. Pictures: Google Street View.

A planning application has been submitted to convert the motel at the Green Welly Cafe and Motel into five flats.

Motel rooms could be converted into flats if given the go-ahead by Fenland planners.

Plans have been submitted to convert the motel area of The Green Welly Motel and Cafe in Doddington Road, Chatteris, into five flats.

There may be two three-bedroom flats and three one-bedroom flats. It will also have a shared garden area.

The application’s Design and Access Statement explains the motel was part of the cafe and lorry park.

It says: “Use of the motel has declined in recent years with lorry drivers choosing to sleep in their lorries instead of using the motel.

“The lorry parking has now stopped as a requirement of the new garden centre which has seen a further reduction in bookings.”

The document added that some rooms are occupied with long term residents, but they need refurbishing and the lack of bookings means the upgrade would not be financially viable.

