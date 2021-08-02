Published: 2:12 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 5:18 PM August 2, 2021

On Saturday morning, The Rose and Crown at Thorney announced it would be closing at the end of the day. - Credit: Google Maps

A popular Fenland pub made an unexpected last orders announcement.





On Saturday morning the Rose and Crown at Thorney announced it would be closing at the end of the day.

In a statement on social media, Ray Groves and Vince Gosling said: “The owners of the building have decided not to go through with the sale of the business and have chosen to take back control.

“While we’re deeply saddened by this decision, we would like to offer them our best wishes for the future.

“We would like to thank the whole community of Thorney – and wow, what a fantastic community you are – for making us feel so welcome and helping us get through what has been an extremely difficult year.”

Pub regulars left positive comments on the statement, wishing Ray and Vince the best and expressing sadness over the decision.

Ray and Vince took charge at the Wisbech Road pub in summer 2020 and oversaw renovations before opening for customers.

They offered takeaway services throughout lockdowns, reopening on April 14 for outdoor eating in line with government guidance.