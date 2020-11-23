Girl raises 10 times her charity target by completing cycle challenge
PUBLISHED: 10:50 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 23 November 2020
A Doddington girl has raised more than 10 times her original £100 target for charity by completing the longest bike ride she has ever done.
Inspired by Children in Need this year, Rosie came up with her own challenge - to bike seven miles on Sunday November 22. Thanks to donations via her GoFundMe page, she has raised £1,092.
Her mum Meg Macaulay said Rosie came up with the challenge all by herself, created sponsorship posters, ate a lot of carbs and filmed content.
“We had so much support from start to finish and all the way round,” she added. “Thank you to such supportive friends, family and the village for cheering her on.”
Rosie and her mum also thanked Claire, David, Tracie, Sarah, Kim, Stan, Emma for “staking out and cheering her along.
“But mostly thank you to everyone who donated! Rosie has raised an immense amount of money in a week.”
To donate, visit Rosie’s GoFundMe page.
