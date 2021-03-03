Video
Flooding campaigners launch parliament petition in bid for action
- Credit: Facebook/Parliament.UK
A campaigning businessman has launched a parliament petition in a bid to strengthen the region’s flood defences following a destructive winter.
The whole of East Anglia was hit by flooding in December last year, destroying homes, businesses, wildlife habitats and closing off infrastructure.
Now Ely-based Corkers Crisps boss Ross Tayler is spearheading a Government petition to increase funding for the region’s flood defences.
“Now the hard work begins to get 100,000 signatures, we should be satisfied with 10,000 but we need the 100,000 in an ideal world,” said Mr Taylor.
“We’ve changed the name of the group to ‘Stop the Floods’ and we’re going to try and get more national support; everyone is affected by this.
You may also want to watch:
“This isn’t just about East Anglia. Even if you think you’re not affected, at some point if this don’t happen and when the sea level rises, [you could be affected].
“It is so important to everybody that lives in Cambridgeshire and all the big cities in the area [signs this petition]; ultimately we need some serious action.”
Most Read
- 1 Man hospitalised with serious injuries after industrial accident
- 2 Police respond to 200 Covid breaches in one weekend
- 3 Drunk and disorderly man ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ after arrest
- 4 Firefighters catch trailer 'well alight'
- 5 Two-car collision on A47
- 6 Chamber boss who challenged Mayor and questioned Wisbech rail to retire
- 7 Town centre Grade II-listed thatched property going under the hammer
- 8 Jail for sex offender who went abroad and missed his appointments
- 9 District's first 'more convenient' bus service launched
- 10 Fenland’s poorest to have council tax support cut
At 10,000 signatures, the government will respond to the petition and at 100,000 signatures, the petition will be considered for debate in parliament.
To sign it, visit: petition.parliament.uk/petitions/572026