News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Video

Flooding campaigners launch parliament petition in bid for action

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 3:49 PM March 3, 2021    Updated: 3:53 PM March 3, 2021
Campaigner and businessman Ross Taylor has launched a parliament petition in a bid to improve East Anglia’s flood defence. 

Campaigner and businessman Ross Taylor has launched a parliament petition in a bid to improve East Anglia’s flood defence. - Credit: Facebook/Parliament.UK 

A campaigning businessman has launched a parliament petition in a bid to strengthen the region’s flood defences following a destructive winter.  

The whole of East Anglia was hit by flooding in December last year, destroying homes, businesses, wildlife habitats and closing off infrastructure.  

Now Ely-based Corkers Crisps boss Ross Tayler is spearheading a Government petition to increase funding for the region’s flood defences.  

“Now the hard work begins to get 100,000 signatures, we should be satisfied with 10,000 but we need the 100,000 in an ideal world,” said Mr Taylor. 

“We’ve changed the name of the group to ‘Stop the Floods’ and we’re going to try and get more national support; everyone is affected by this.  

You may also want to watch:

“This isn’t just about East Anglia. Even if you think you’re not affected, at some point if this don’t happen and when the sea level rises, [you could be affected].  

“It is so important to everybody that lives in Cambridgeshire and all the big cities in the area [signs this petition]; ultimately we need some serious action.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man hospitalised with serious injuries after industrial accident
  2. 2 Police respond to 200 Covid breaches in one weekend
  3. 3 Drunk and disorderly man ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ after arrest
  1. 4 Firefighters catch trailer 'well alight'
  2. 5 Two-car collision on A47
  3. 6 Chamber boss who challenged Mayor and questioned Wisbech rail to retire
  4. 7 Town centre Grade II-listed thatched property going under the hammer
  5. 8 Jail for sex offender who went abroad and missed his appointments
  6. 9 District's first 'more convenient' bus service launched
  7. 10 Fenland’s poorest to have council tax support cut

At 10,000 signatures, the government will respond to the petition and at 100,000 signatures, the petition will be considered for debate in parliament. 

To sign it, visit: petition.parliament.uk/petitions/572026   

Flooding
Winter
Welney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alan Bartlett & Sons site in Chatteris which closes in June, with the loss of 230 jobs

Fenland District Council

Council told in 2019 Chatteris factory would close

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Roger Hickford

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Hickford quits Manor Farm on eve of damning report

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
£1million in capital funding has been secured for the Whittlesey Growing Fenland Masterplan Project thanks to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. 

Cambridgeshire County Council

Town secures £1million funding for masterplan to make it 'thrive'

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Roger Hickford

Cambridgeshire County Council

Hickford QUITS ahead of damning report

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus