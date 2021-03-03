Video

Published: 3:49 PM March 3, 2021 Updated: 3:53 PM March 3, 2021

Campaigner and businessman Ross Taylor has launched a parliament petition in a bid to improve East Anglia’s flood defence. - Credit: Facebook/Parliament.UK

A campaigning businessman has launched a parliament petition in a bid to strengthen the region’s flood defences following a destructive winter.

The whole of East Anglia was hit by flooding in December last year, destroying homes, businesses, wildlife habitats and closing off infrastructure.

Now Ely-based Corkers Crisps boss Ross Tayler is spearheading a Government petition to increase funding for the region’s flood defences.

“Now the hard work begins to get 100,000 signatures, we should be satisfied with 10,000 but we need the 100,000 in an ideal world,” said Mr Taylor.

“We’ve changed the name of the group to ‘Stop the Floods’ and we’re going to try and get more national support; everyone is affected by this.

You may also want to watch:

“This isn’t just about East Anglia. Even if you think you’re not affected, at some point if this don’t happen and when the sea level rises, [you could be affected].

“It is so important to everybody that lives in Cambridgeshire and all the big cities in the area [signs this petition]; ultimately we need some serious action.”

At 10,000 signatures, the government will respond to the petition and at 100,000 signatures, the petition will be considered for debate in parliament.

To sign it, visit: petition.parliament.uk/petitions/572026