Young 'Masterchefs' compete in March Rotary Club's cooking competition at Neale-Wade Academy

Ten aspiring chefs took part in March Rotary Club's cooking competition held at Neale-Wade Academy. Picture: Supplied/Rotary Supplied/Rotary

Young aspiring chefs from the Fens showed off their skills at a cooking competition held at Neale-Wade Academy.

The 10 'Masterchefs' put on their best display in the local heat of the Rotary Young Chef Competition on Saturday, November 23.

The competition was organised by the Youth and Vocational Committee under chairman John Orbell and was supervised by the head of catering at the school.

A Rotary spokesman said: "We would like to thank all who supported the event, including all those at Neale-Wade who facilitated the event.

"We would especially like to thank Miss Sinclair and the participants, their families and the three judges."

The winner, Keeley Lusher-Glenister, will now advance to the district finals in Bury St Edmunds on February 1 2020.

The runner-up was Abigail O'Mahony and the judges were Harry Baird, Jon Martin and Andrew Pugh.

Each contestant had to prepare a three course meal for two within a limited budget, with the emphasis on healthy eating and a wide range of appetising dishes.