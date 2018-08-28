Rotary Club of Ely thanks local people for helping to raise £14,000 for charities

Members of the Rotary Club of Ely Archant

The Rotary Club of Ely has thanked local people for their help in raising thousands of pounds for charities over the last year.

At the end of the last financial rotary year, the club reported that they had donated £14,224 to charities, with more than £10,000 going to local charities.

Some of the local charities who benefited were St John Ambulance, Centre 33, Ely Triathlon, Port Youth Group, Harbour School, Ely Rowing Club, Elysian Riding School, Arthur Rank Hospice Charity, Cambs CC Skills Award, 4th Dimension, Blood Runners, Pos +Ability, MS Therapy Centre, NARA and Rainbow pre-school.

Mike Copping, publicity officer at the Rotary Club of Ely, said: “We think you will agree that this is a wonderful contribution to the Ely area and we couldn’t have achieved this without the generosity of the people of Ely.

“Much of the funding donations came from Aquafest, which is the riverside extravaganza organised by the club together with the Ely Hereward Club and the renowned annual Christmas collection.”

Year 6 school leavers were given ‘Dictionaries for Life’ and children from Highfield School were taken to Wicksteed Park for the day.

The club also bought two Shelter Boxes to send overseas to help victims in major disaster areas.

If you would like to join the team of fundraisers, contact the club’s membership secretary, John Dennick, on 01353 662636 or email jdennick@btinternet.com