Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Rotary Club of Ely thanks local people for helping to raise £14,000 for charities

PUBLISHED: 14:13 12 January 2019

Members of the Rotary Club of Ely

Members of the Rotary Club of Ely

Archant

The Rotary Club of Ely has thanked local people for their help in raising thousands of pounds for charities over the last year.

At the end of the last financial rotary year, the club reported that they had donated £14,224 to charities, with more than £10,000 going to local charities.

Some of the local charities who benefited were St John Ambulance, Centre 33, Ely Triathlon, Port Youth Group, Harbour School, Ely Rowing Club, Elysian Riding School, Arthur Rank Hospice Charity, Cambs CC Skills Award, 4th Dimension, Blood Runners, Pos +Ability, MS Therapy Centre, NARA and Rainbow pre-school.

Mike Copping, publicity officer at the Rotary Club of Ely, said: “We think you will agree that this is a wonderful contribution to the Ely area and we couldn’t have achieved this without the generosity of the people of Ely.

“Much of the funding donations came from Aquafest, which is the riverside extravaganza organised by the club together with the Ely Hereward Club and the renowned annual Christmas collection.”

Year 6 school leavers were given ‘Dictionaries for Life’ and children from Highfield School were taken to Wicksteed Park for the day.

The club also bought two Shelter Boxes to send overseas to help victims in major disaster areas.

If you would like to join the team of fundraisers, contact the club’s membership secretary, John Dennick, on 01353 662636 or email jdennick@btinternet.com

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Fruit and veg seller dragged along road in broad daylight as she fought to keep handbag says she is overwhelmed by support and donations from strangers

Christine Wysoczanski (pictured) was left with bruises down one side of her body when she was �dragged along the road� after a man stole her handbag. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Armed police and forensics stop private hire vehicle in ‘planned operation’ on the A47 at Fulbridge Road

Armed police swooped on a Vauxhall Insignia on the A47 at Peterborough this afternoon (January 9). Picture: PA IMAGES / PA WIRE

Car crashes into ditch on March bypass - injuries are unclear

Car crashes into ditch on March bypass. Picture: ARCHANT.

Police obtain court order to safeguard against human trafficking at Fenland car wash

Police obtain court order to safeguard against human trafficking at Fenland car wash. Picture: Archant.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Chicago Blues Brothers Motown Mission coming to King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

The Chicago Blues Brothers

Deputy mayor Kit Owen, 73, springs a surprise as he weds his young Filipino bride at March Register Office

Fenland Deputy Mayor of March marries younger bride in hush hush register marriage. Pictured Deputy Mayor Kit Owen and new wife Aiza Bonus-Owen kiss outside March Library after the wedding. Register Office and Library, March Friday 11 January 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

LETTER: ‘I look forward to Mayor Palmer’s resignation!’

LETTER: ‘Our leaders are so grievously letting us down’

‘Our leaders are so grievously letting us down’, says Rod Read from Sutton Gault. Picture: PA

Liar, liar, pants on fire: Lorry carrying women’s underwear bursts into flames on A14

An artic lorry transporting underwear, including thousands of women’s bras, caught fire on the A14. Picture: TWITTER / SUFFOLK FIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists