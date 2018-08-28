Rotary Club of March donates £400 to March foodbank, which has seen a 30 per cent increase in users since opening six years ago

March Rotary Club president Alan Burdass giving a cheque donation to Barbara Taylor, co-ordinator of the March branch of the Ely Food Bank. Picture: ALBERT HORTON. Archant

The March branch of the Ely Foodbank – which has seen a 30 per cent increase in users since it opened six years ago - received a £400 boost from members of the Rotary Club of March.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After a presentation by Barbara Taylor, co-ordinator of the March branch of the Ely Food Bank, the Rotary Club of March president Alan Burdass presented the cheque donation to her.

The March branch is part of a nationwide network of food banks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

It operates from the Centenary Baptist Church in the High Street from 12.30pm to 2.30pm on Tuesdays and works using a voucher referral system by local agencies.

Barbara explained that use of the food bank had increased by 30 per cent since it opened six years ago and over the Christmas period it had helped 56 families.

“In addition to supplying food, where appropriate, families with a variety of problems are pointed to different agencies for help and guidance,” she said.

“The recent closure of the Citizens Advice Bureau at the library has however caused problems.”