Driver fails to appreciate reasons why it’s called a ROUND-about
PUBLISHED: 13:43 12 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 12 July 2020
Archant
A motorist who ended up ‘parked’ in the middle of a roundabout was twice over the legal limit to drive, according to police.
They came across the car –and arrested the driver – on Friday night at the Mill Hill roundabout, March.
An officer posted to their Policing Fenland Facebook page: “We have educated one driver that the middle of a roundabout is not the place to park your car.
“It is certainly not the place to park your car when you are twice over the drink drive limit. This driver will have time to reflect on their actions while spending the night in custody.” The same officer wrote: “It’s fair to say my team have earned their doughnuts this evening.
“We have attended a robbery in March High Street, safeguarded two young vulnerable children and arrested a male who was unlawfully at large.” Unlawfully at large’ was because the person was wanted on recall to prison after breaching his licence.
