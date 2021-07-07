Published: 11:33 AM July 7, 2021 Updated: 12:01 PM July 7, 2021

This week, celebrations were held at Royal Papworth Hospital as individuals thanked staff members for all they do. - Credit: Stephen Posey

A national outpouring of love, gratitude and generosity was welcomed by the NHS this week (5th July), as individuals thanked those at the heart of our national health service for everything they do.

Staff members at Royal Papworth Hospital have risen to the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring patients always receive the very best care.

And, as a ‘thank-you’, the Royal Papworth Charity organised a ‘#NHSBigTea’ event which started yesterday [July 6] and will continue later on today [July 7].

The charity says they’ll be pouring a tea at 3pm to every clinician, nurse, support worker, and allied professionals who have put themselves on the line this year to keep us [the public] and our loved ones safe.

Stephen Posey, CEO at Royal Papworth Hospital said: “It’s a small way to say a big thank you for your [staff members] extraordinary efforts”.

If you would like to get involved, the charity has information on their website on how to host your own tea party or donate