HRH Duke of Gloucester meets children, volunteers and apprentices at Railworld Wildlife Haven visit

HRH Duke of Gloucester visiting Railworld Wildlife Haven in Peterborough. Picture: Tom Jullings Tom Jullings 2020

Volunteers and apprentices at one of Cambridgeshire's biggest attractions got to meet royalty as HRH The Duke of Gloucester paid them a visit.

HRH Duke of Gloucester visiting Railworld Wildlife Haven in Peterborough. Picture: Tom Jullings HRH Duke of Gloucester visiting Railworld Wildlife Haven in Peterborough. Picture: Tom Jullings

HRH met with apprentices from UK-wide training academy, PTS, at the Railworld Wildlife Haven in Peterborough.

Ricky Brotherton of PTS said: "Our team of apprentices were truly honoured to have been paid a visit by HRH Duke of Gloucester.

"They are a dedicated group of individuals and they were proud to be able to show the duke their hard work.

"Being able to meet the duke is something that our apprentices are never going to forget and we'd like to thank him for taking the time to visit us."

HRH Duke of Gloucester visiting Railworld Wildlife Haven in Peterborough. Picture: Tom Jullings HRH Duke of Gloucester visiting Railworld Wildlife Haven in Peterborough. Picture: Tom Jullings

David Lyall, head of operations at PTS, said: "The feedback from the team has been fantastic.

"The visit from the duke has created a real excitement among our team and has shown that a career in the rail world is important.

"We hope that the dukes visit will encourage other young people to get involved in the rail industry and to see that it is an exciting and enjoyable career path"

HRH Duke of Gloucester, who is cousin to Queen Elizabeth, is also the patron of the Nene Valley Railway and the Severn Valley.

He enjoyed a trip from Orton Mere down through to the Peterborough Nene Valley station - the same stretch of track that the PTS apprentices learn their skills on.

This railway is also home to Thomas the Tank Engine and many Thomas events are held throughout the year for the little ones.

Brian Pearce MBE, 71-year-old volunteer and Railworld Wildlife Haven found, said: "I had my worries in the morning about the weather, as we'd been experiencing high winds.

"But on the day everything came together and I was so relieved that the day was a huge success.

"I was lucky enough to be able to escort the Duke along a route where we met children, apprentices and fellow volunteers. The day was amazing - one that I'll never forget."