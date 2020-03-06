Advanced search

HRH Duke of Gloucester meets children, volunteers and apprentices at Railworld Wildlife Haven visit

PUBLISHED: 12:54 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 06 March 2020

HRH Duke of Gloucester visiting Railworld Wildlife Haven in Peterborough. Picture: Tom Jullings

HRH Duke of Gloucester visiting Railworld Wildlife Haven in Peterborough. Picture: Tom Jullings

Tom Jullings 2020

Volunteers and apprentices at one of Cambridgeshire's biggest attractions got to meet royalty as HRH The Duke of Gloucester paid them a visit.

HRH Duke of Gloucester visiting Railworld Wildlife Haven in Peterborough. Picture: Tom JullingsHRH Duke of Gloucester visiting Railworld Wildlife Haven in Peterborough. Picture: Tom Jullings

HRH met with apprentices from UK-wide training academy, PTS, at the Railworld Wildlife Haven in Peterborough.

Ricky Brotherton of PTS said: "Our team of apprentices were truly honoured to have been paid a visit by HRH Duke of Gloucester.

"They are a dedicated group of individuals and they were proud to be able to show the duke their hard work.

"Being able to meet the duke is something that our apprentices are never going to forget and we'd like to thank him for taking the time to visit us."

HRH Duke of Gloucester visiting Railworld Wildlife Haven in Peterborough. Picture: Tom JullingsHRH Duke of Gloucester visiting Railworld Wildlife Haven in Peterborough. Picture: Tom Jullings

David Lyall, head of operations at PTS, said: "The feedback from the team has been fantastic.

You may also want to watch:

"The visit from the duke has created a real excitement among our team and has shown that a career in the rail world is important.

"We hope that the dukes visit will encourage other young people to get involved in the rail industry and to see that it is an exciting and enjoyable career path"

HRH Duke of Gloucester, who is cousin to Queen Elizabeth, is also the patron of the Nene Valley Railway and the Severn Valley.

He enjoyed a trip from Orton Mere down through to the Peterborough Nene Valley station - the same stretch of track that the PTS apprentices learn their skills on.

This railway is also home to Thomas the Tank Engine and many Thomas events are held throughout the year for the little ones.

Brian Pearce MBE, 71-year-old volunteer and Railworld Wildlife Haven found, said: "I had my worries in the morning about the weather, as we'd been experiencing high winds.

"But on the day everything came together and I was so relieved that the day was a huge success.

"I was lucky enough to be able to escort the Duke along a route where we met children, apprentices and fellow volunteers. The day was amazing - one that I'll never forget."

Most Read

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Drink driver almost five times the legal limit after crash

A driver who was found to be almost five times the legal alcohol limit after a crash on the A141 in Chatteris this morning (Tuesday March 3) has been arrested. The driver provided a reading of 171 - however the legal limit is 35. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Decision to award running of Estover pavilion and sports field to March Town FC the ‘unanimous’ choice of March town councillors

The new Estover playing field in March. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Property boss accused of making ‘false statements’ to Fenland Council over Whittlesey bungalow. ‘He should not benefit from this deception’ says enforcement officer

64 Low Cross Whittlesey now the subject of plannng dispute between landlord and Fenland Council. Picture; GOOGLE IMAGES

£6.6 million shortfall in special educational needs education budget in Cambridgeshire

Jonathan Lewis, Cambridgeshire Service Director for Education

Most Read

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Drink driver almost five times the legal limit after crash

A driver who was found to be almost five times the legal alcohol limit after a crash on the A141 in Chatteris this morning (Tuesday March 3) has been arrested. The driver provided a reading of 171 - however the legal limit is 35. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Decision to award running of Estover pavilion and sports field to March Town FC the ‘unanimous’ choice of March town councillors

The new Estover playing field in March. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Property boss accused of making ‘false statements’ to Fenland Council over Whittlesey bungalow. ‘He should not benefit from this deception’ says enforcement officer

64 Low Cross Whittlesey now the subject of plannng dispute between landlord and Fenland Council. Picture; GOOGLE IMAGES

£6.6 million shortfall in special educational needs education budget in Cambridgeshire

Jonathan Lewis, Cambridgeshire Service Director for Education

Latest from the Cambs Times

HRH Duke of Gloucester meets children, volunteers and apprentices at Railworld Wildlife Haven visit

HRH Duke of Gloucester visiting Railworld Wildlife Haven in Peterborough. Picture: Tom Jullings

Year-long Cambridgeshire police inquiry into community transport group FACT near an end

FACT, HACT and ESACT report from Shire Hall on Tuesday, July 31. 2018. Former FACT deputy chairman Kit Owen is with fomer manager Jo Philpott during a day long examination of the county council commissioned £200,000 PKF report into the running of FACT. Picture: HARRY RUTTER / Archant 2018

Docky Hut Café re-opens at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve following expansion of kitchen and seating areas

The Docky Hut Caf� has re-opened at Wicken Fen Nature Reserve. Picture: Archant

Concerns over King’s Dyke crossing oversight

Concerns have been raised about the oversight measures in place for the King’s Dyke crossing scheme.This is an aerial view. Picture: CCC

LETTER: This is how Whittlesey will celebrate VE Day 75

Whittlesey Town Council announces its VE Day 75 plans. Picture: FACEBOOK
Drive 24