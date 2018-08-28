Advanced search

Royals greet guests at Sandringham Christmas church service

PUBLISHED: 10:17 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:57 28 December 2018

Hundreds of well-wishers braced the cold to see the Royal Family attend the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they left the service on the Queen’s estate in Norfolk.

Kim Taylor, from Wisbech, took this set of stunning photographs of the Royals greeting onlookers as they were handed bouquets of flowers and called out “Merry Christmas”.

Prince Charles attended but the Duchess of Cornwall missed church due to a heavy cold.

The Duke of Edinburgh also stayed home.

