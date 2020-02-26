Advanced search

Female rats abandoned in street during Storm Dennis in need of new homes

PUBLISHED: 12:52 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 26 February 2020

The RSPCA is appealing for information after two tiny rats were abandoned in the street in the midst of Storm Dennis. Picture: RSPCA

Two female rats that were "irresponsibly" abandoned in the street during Storm Dennis and are now in the care of RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in Wimblington are looking for new homes.

Ciara and Denise - named after February's storms - were discovered in a cage dumped in Hilton Road, Huntingdon, on Saturday February 16, at the heart of Storm Dennis's gale force winds and torrential rain.

RSPCA inspector Stephen Reeves went to collect the pair who had been taken in by a man who discovered them abandoned in the street.

Stephen said: "A kind passerby discovered the rats - who'd been dumped outside in the street during the most horrendous weather - and took them into his home before calling us.

"The two female rats are not in very good condition and have clearly been cast aside by an owner who either no longer wanted them or couldn't be bothered to take them to a vet for treatment for their ailments.

The rats will remain in Block Fen's care and, if they are not claimed by an owner, a member of staff has already offered to rehome the pair.

Stephen added: "They're really sweet rats and are very friendly and easy to handle. They've clearly been used to human contact so we're sure they've been pets before.

"Unfortunately Ciara has a large lump on her shoulder and other smaller lumps across her body while Denise has some hair loss and has been quite lethargic.

"They've both been checked by the vet but may need further treatment.

"It's completely irresponsible to abandon any animal - particularly small, vulnerable pets like rats - and to do so during the awful weather we've been having is just mind-boggling.

"I'd like to hear from anyone who knows who is responsible for abandoning Ciara and Denise to contact us on 0300 123 8018."

To find out more about caring for rats visit: www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/rodents/rats. To see the RSPCA's rats looking for new homes visit: www.rspca.org.uk/findapet.

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in need of care visit their website or call the donation line on 0300 123 8181.

