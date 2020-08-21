Dog whose leg was ‘entirely rotten and barely attached to her body’ is learning to walk again

A “determined” dog who could just about stand because her leg was “entirely rotten and barely attached to her body” is learning to walk again thanks to the care of RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre.

When Maggie was transferred to the Wimblington-based team from a private veterinary surgery she arrived with “horrific” injuries that were caused during the heatwave in early August.

“Her muscles had been ripped and she was covered in what appeared to be dog bite wounds with straw stuck in them,” say the Block Fen team, who believe she is a staffie cross border terrier.

“She couldn’t stand and had clearly been suffering for some time. Everyone knew the dog we were expecting had arrived because we could smell her leg all through the centre.”

Due to it being extremely warm, Maggie’s untreated injuries had become badly infected, the Block Fen team member added.

“Even our most experienced staff struggled with what was in front of them.”

But, just nine days later, the team operated to amputate Maggie’s leg and “have managed to get on top of the infection.

“We have started to see a wonderful little character in our patient and we have turned a corner.”

Maggie the dog was by Block Fen vet Jonathan and nursed every day (even on her days off) by vet nurse Tammy.

“Maggie has been through a huge trauma but she hasn’t once complained and is clearly a little fighter,” added the team member.

“She had such a determined little face when she was learning to walk again on three legs.”

The Block Fen team have since set up an Amazon wishlist, which features some specific dressings that will be used for her recovering wound.

Within just a few days, they have been “absolutely overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, the generous donations and your words of encouragement.

“We have read all of your messages to Maggie.”

Here’s how you can donate to Block Fen’s Just Giving page.