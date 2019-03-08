Advanced search

Gracie the cat is looking for a new home and family to care for her

PUBLISHED: 12:16 04 April 2019

Gracie the cat is looking for a place to spend her retirement after coming into the care of the RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre team under the RSPCA'S Home for Life scheme in January. Picture: RSPCA.

Gracie the cat is looking for a place to spend her retirement after coming into the care of the RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre team under the RSPCA'S Home for Life scheme in January. Picture: RSPCA.

Gracie the cat is looking for a place to spend her retirement after coming into the care of the RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre team.

The 13-year-old tortoiseshell and white cat came in to Cambridgeshire in January under the RSPCA’s Home for Life scheme.

Her owner had registered her for the scheme, which means that if an owner dies, the charity will care for and try to find a home for their pet.

Jane Tyson, pet welfare specialist, said: “Gracie was very shy at first and would only come out for her food when no one was around but after spending some time with the staff at the cattery she has started to come out of her shell and enjoy some fuss and attention.

“Gracie would prefer an adult-only home and would like to be the only pet. She will probably spend more time inside although she does like to go out when it’s sunny and warm.”

She added: “Looking after a pet means loving and caring for them, for life, and it can also mean making plans for them in the event of our death, like Gracie’s owner sensibly did.

“Just as things like moving house can be stressful for us, going to a new home can also be stressful for our pets. However, we work very hard to make sure animals find an owner who suits them and are on hand to help with advice and support.

“One of the best parts of working for the RSPCA is knowing an animal has been rehomed and seeing the joy they bring into their new owners life.”

Under the Home for Life scheme, animals which outlive their owners will be looked after by the RSPCA in a centre or by foster carers until a new home can be found for them.

Visit www.rspca.org.uk/whatwedo/care/homeforlife/howitworks for more information.

If you are interested in giving Gracie a new home, call RSPCA Block Fen on 0300 123 0726.

