Block Fen Animal Centre is hoping for a 'Christmas miracle' to find home for these long stay pets in the New Year. - Credit: Dave Humphrey

The RSPCA is hoping the people of Fenland will be able to help them with their Christmas wish of finding new homes for some of their long-stay pets this New Year.

Block Fen Animal Centre has been overwhelmed with support by the local community and supporters throughout the pandemic.

Many have offered loving homes to cats, dogs and other small furries; as well as generously donating toys and food for those animals still waiting for their forever homes.

Centre manager at Block Fen, Sally Jones, said: “We are incredibly grateful to the public for their support this year, especially as many people will have had their own challenges to face as a result of the pandemic.

“The support from the community has really helped us to get through the year.

“What would make this the perfect Christmas is if we could find forever homes in the New Year for some of our long-stay residents."

She added: “It will cost us £1,250 to feed the animals in our rehoming centre this December, so we’re also asking people to Join the Rescue this Christmas to help the animals our teams have brought to safety.

Alfie, a gorgeous three-year-old Japanese Akita crossbreed. Intelligent, knows a vast number of commands, now desperate to find a home with the specific criteria he needs. - Credit: Dave Humphrey

Among those looking for a new home is big goofball Alfie, , a gorgeous three-year-old Japanese Akita crossbreed who is looking for a loving family.

Alfie is very intelligent and knows a vast number of commands.

Kira, approximately seven years old and came to the centre in need of TLC and medical treatment for a skin condition, but now ready to look for her forever home! - Credit: Dave Humphrey

There is also sweet seven-year-old Kira, a Husky, who sadly came into RSPCA care needing some much-needed TLC and medical treatment for her poor skin.

Kira is described as a sassy character and makes her handlers laugh every day.

Bob has lived most of his life as an outside dog so may struggle to learn new house manners. Something new owners need to consider. - Credit: Dave Humphrey

Finally, there is golden oldie Bob who is a 13-year-old little boy with a huge character and looking for the perfect home to live out his final twilight years.

All the dogs, pigs (the delightful Truffles and Pigtail) and even Billy the goat featured in the photos are still looking for new homes and all their details can be found on the RSPCA Block Fen Find a Pet web page.

Sally said: “We are also so grateful to the Cambs Times for all their support this year and in particular to photographer Dave Humphrey who has raised more than £500 for us through his dog photography fundraising sessions.

“This money will go directly to helping the animals in our care.

“We were also delighted to take part in our own photo shoot for our gorgeous residents with the Cambs Times.”

Tiger Lilly, a very pretty Lurcher crossbreed of approximately 3 years, loves other dogs and to run, fast! Due to lack of history, she may need housetraining. - Credit: Dave Humphrey

Looking for Billy to go to a home where he can be introduced correctly to a current herd and plenty of room for him to do his zoomies. - Credit: Dave Humphrey

Pigtail can be a cheeky girl and will do almost anything for food, she will often run from one side of the paddock to the other if she thinks you might have a tasty treat for her! - Credit: Dave Humphrey

Reggie, a Husky of around four years “who will bond quickly to people” arrived in need of some structured training. Training given and eager to find his forever home. - Credit: Dave Humphrey

Truffles can be quite sensitive and may need more of a gentle approach when it comes to interactions. She is a very sweet pig though and is very gentle when taking her favourite treats from your hand. - Credit: Dave Humphrey

