‘Lovely little trio’ Honey, Candy and Buddy need rehoming after owner passes away

PUBLISHED: 11:02 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 16 October 2020

Could you rehome Honey, Candy and Buddy for their twilight years? Picture: RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre

RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre

Three dogs are desperately looking for a new home to spend their twilight years together after their owner recently passed away.

Described by RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in the Fens as a “lovely little trio”, Honey, Candy and Buddy are looking to remain together for life.

Although the charity says if this is not possible, 14-year-old Buddy is able to go it alone, but Honey and Candy are “very bonded” and “must stay together”.

A spokesperson said: “This lovely little trio have unfortunately found themselves in kennels after their owner sadly passed away.

“We would love to find them a home where they can remain together during their twilight years, but we know this is a huge ask.

“Honey and Candy are very bonded and must stay together.

“Buddy on the other hand is quite independent and although he loves his girls, we feel he would settle in a home on his own, as long as he had plenty of company during the day.”

To find out more information, visit: www.rspca.org.uk/findapet

Honey: www.rspca.org.uk/.../Animal/HONEY/ref/214769/rehome

Candy: www.rspca.org.uk/.../Animal/CANDY/ref/214750/rehome

Buddy: www.rspca.org.uk/.../Animal/BUDDY/ref/214770/rehome

'Lovely little trio' Honey, Candy and Buddy need rehoming after owner passes away

