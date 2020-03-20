Advanced search

RSPCA reassures animal lovers across Cambridgeshire it is business as usual during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:34 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 20 March 2020

The RSPCA has said animals will continue to be rescued and rehomed despite the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: RSPCA

The RSPCA has said animals will continue to be rescued and rehomed despite the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: RSPCA

rspca

Animal lovers across Cambridgeshire are being reassured by the RSPCA that animals will continue to be rescued and rehomed despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The RSPCA has said animals will continue to be rescued and rehomed despite the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: RSPCAThe RSPCA has said animals will continue to be rescued and rehomed despite the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: RSPCA

The RSPCA, which has 17 animal centres across England and Wales including Block Fen Animal Centre in Wimblington, four wildlife centres and four animal hospitals, has put contingency plans in place to cope with the weeks and months ahead.

Although there may be changes to how services will operate, volunteers are working as hard as possible to help those animals in need, particularly at their Cambridgeshire sites: the Peterborough and District branch, Cambridge and District Branch and Cambridgeshire Mid-East Branch.

Chris Sherwood, chief executive, said: “Thanks to our amazing, dedicated and professional team of staff and volunteers, the RSPCA is still rescuing and rehoming animals in these difficult times.

MORE: A14 upgrade on course to open despite Coronavirus pandemic

“We are having to change the way we work, but please be assured we are doing everything we can to make sure that we get help to the animals most in need.”

Most services are still operating as normal, but visitors are advised to check the charity’s website, social media channels or call before they visit.

Mr Sherwood added: “There is a great deal of anxiety, worry and concern at the moment.

“Being around animals can bring great pleasure, companionship and mental health benefits, so we hope people will draw comfort from spending time with their pets and watching wildlife to help them through the weeks and months ahead.”

To support the RSPCA, you can donate online at https://www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate/online or call 0300 123 8181.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘Ridiculous selfish idiots’: Pictures show empty shelves in Aldi and Lidl as shoppers panic buy amid coronavirus pandemic

Empty shelves at Lidl and Aldi supermarkets in March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Coronavirus pandemic: More than 20 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Fenland couple James and Claire Dean decide to cancel fun fair due to open tonight in City Road, March

All set up and ready to go but a short time later James and Claire Dean were dismantling the fun fair planned for City Road March. Picture; DAVE KING

Most Read

‘Ridiculous selfish idiots’: Pictures show empty shelves in Aldi and Lidl as shoppers panic buy amid coronavirus pandemic

Empty shelves at Lidl and Aldi supermarkets in March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Coronavirus pandemic: More than 20 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Fenland couple James and Claire Dean decide to cancel fun fair due to open tonight in City Road, March

All set up and ready to go but a short time later James and Claire Dean were dismantling the fun fair planned for City Road March. Picture; DAVE KING

Latest from the Cambs Times

RSPCA reassures animal lovers across Cambridgeshire it is business as usual during coronavirus pandemic

The RSPCA has said animals will continue to be rescued and rehomed despite the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: RSPCA

Police begin week-long knife crime crackdown following rise across Cambridgeshire

Police are starting a week-long crackdown in knife crime in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Archant

All you need to know about the 2020 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards

Throwback to the 2019 Fenland Enterprise Business Awards - all the winners are pictured on stage. Picture: IAN CARTER

Coronavirus: beer and music fesival cancelled due to virus fears

The Red Rooster Festival will now take place in September

Fenland couple James and Claire Dean decide to cancel fun fair due to open tonight in City Road, March

All set up and ready to go but a short time later James and Claire Dean were dismantling the fun fair planned for City Road March. Picture; DAVE KING
Drive 24