RSPCA reassures animal lovers across Cambridgeshire it is business as usual during coronavirus pandemic

The RSPCA has said animals will continue to be rescued and rehomed despite the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: RSPCA rspca

Animal lovers across Cambridgeshire are being reassured by the RSPCA that animals will continue to be rescued and rehomed despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The RSPCA has said animals will continue to be rescued and rehomed despite the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: RSPCA The RSPCA has said animals will continue to be rescued and rehomed despite the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: RSPCA

The RSPCA, which has 17 animal centres across England and Wales including Block Fen Animal Centre in Wimblington, four wildlife centres and four animal hospitals, has put contingency plans in place to cope with the weeks and months ahead.

Although there may be changes to how services will operate, volunteers are working as hard as possible to help those animals in need, particularly at their Cambridgeshire sites: the Peterborough and District branch, Cambridge and District Branch and Cambridgeshire Mid-East Branch.

Chris Sherwood, chief executive, said: “Thanks to our amazing, dedicated and professional team of staff and volunteers, the RSPCA is still rescuing and rehoming animals in these difficult times.

MORE: A14 upgrade on course to open despite Coronavirus pandemic

“We are having to change the way we work, but please be assured we are doing everything we can to make sure that we get help to the animals most in need.”

Most services are still operating as normal, but visitors are advised to check the charity’s website, social media channels or call before they visit.

Mr Sherwood added: “There is a great deal of anxiety, worry and concern at the moment.

“Being around animals can bring great pleasure, companionship and mental health benefits, so we hope people will draw comfort from spending time with their pets and watching wildlife to help them through the weeks and months ahead.”

To support the RSPCA, you can donate online at https://www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate/online or call 0300 123 8181.

You may also want to watch: