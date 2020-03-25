Animals across Cambridgeshire to receive only emergency care from RSPCA during coronavirus lockdown

RSPCA inspector Jaime Godfrey with a baby otter he collected. Picture: RSPCA Archant

Animals across Cambridgeshire will receive only emergency care from the RSPCA during the coronavirus crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The animal charity made the decision in line with Government advice but has reassured animal lovers that they will still be dealing with emergency cases.

Chris Sherwood, chief executive, said: “We’ve taken steps to make sure that we are dealing with emergency cases only so we can play our part in stopping the spread of this virus and safeguard our staff and volunteers.

“We rely on the public’s help and we would ask them to only call our helpline in an emergency and visit our website for all other enquiries.”

The decision comes after the RSPCA announced they have put contingency plans in place to cope with the pandemic during the weeks and months ahead.

Mr Sherwood added: “Despite most of the country staying at home, there are still animals which need our help.

“I’m so incredibly thankful for frontline officers helping animals in emergency situations, our hospital workers for providing emergency treatment and our centre staff and volunteers who are giving love and affection to the hundreds of animals in our care.”

To support the RSPCA, you can donate online at https://www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate/online or call 0300 123 8181.