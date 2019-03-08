Here's what a resident wrote on an East of England emergency response vehicle: 'Don't ever park in front of my driveway'

Note left on an emergency response vehicle whilst crews dealt with an urgent call. The neighbour came out and scrawled this on their window - their bosses fumed. Picture; EAST OF ENGLAND AMBULANCE Archant

A note left on an East of England emergency ambulance crew parked in a residential area infuriated their bosses at head office.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This note was left on the windscreen of a marked rapid response vehicle while a member of #TeamEEAST attended a medical emergency.



We've had to crop the note due to innappropriate language.



Is your parking space really more important than a neighbour's life? #DontChoosetoAbuse pic.twitter.com/tJ1wTOalbg — EEAST Ambulance (@EastEnglandAmb) August 6, 2019

"Don't ever park in front of my driveway," said the note. "Not to mention it's a dropped kerb".

And the offended householder signed off with 'bloody idiot!".

Ambulance service bosses snapped the message and put it on Twitter.

"This note was left on the windscreen of a marked rapid response vehicle while a member of #TeamEEAST attended a medical emergency," said the ambulance service.

"We've had to crop the note due to inappropriate language."

You may also want to watch:

And they added: "Is your parking space really more important than a neighbour's life?" with the hash tag #DontChoosetoAbuse

A few days ago the East of East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) maintaining their rating for caring as 'Outstanding' in a recent inspection.

The inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), which took place during April and May 2019, covered three of the Trust's core services - emergency and urgent care, resilience and patient transport services.

Inspectors commented that: "Despite factors such as high service demands and frequent callers, staff strived to always provide care that was compassionate, respectful, supportive, never time-rushed and met patients' needs."

They also noted that the Trust's emergency service consistently performs better than the national average on the NHS Friends and Family Test, scoring between 95pc and 100pc.

However the trust still came out with an overall rating of 'requires improvement' and they have promised to work hard to bring all areas of service up to 'good'.