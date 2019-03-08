Advanced search

Here's what a resident wrote on an East of England emergency response vehicle: 'Don't ever park in front of my driveway'

PUBLISHED: 15:26 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 06 August 2019

Note left on an emergency response vehicle whilst crews dealt with an urgent call. The neighbour came out and scrawled this on their window - their bosses fumed. Picture; EAST OF ENGLAND AMBULANCE

A note left on an East of England emergency ambulance crew parked in a residential area infuriated their bosses at head office.

"Don't ever park in front of my driveway," said the note. "Not to mention it's a dropped kerb".

And the offended householder signed off with 'bloody idiot!".

Ambulance service bosses snapped the message and put it on Twitter.

"This note was left on the windscreen of a marked rapid response vehicle while a member of #TeamEEAST attended a medical emergency," said the ambulance service.

"We've had to crop the note due to inappropriate language."

And they added: "Is your parking space really more important than a neighbour's life?" with the hash tag #DontChoosetoAbuse

A few days ago the East of East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) maintaining their rating for caring as 'Outstanding' in a recent inspection.

The inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), which took place during April and May 2019, covered three of the Trust's core services - emergency and urgent care, resilience and patient transport services.

Inspectors commented that: "Despite factors such as high service demands and frequent callers, staff strived to always provide care that was compassionate, respectful, supportive, never time-rushed and met patients' needs."

They also noted that the Trust's emergency service consistently performs better than the national average on the NHS Friends and Family Test, scoring between 95pc and 100pc.

However the trust still came out with an overall rating of 'requires improvement' and they have promised to work hard to bring all areas of service up to 'good'.

Chatteris man, 21, facing trial on charges of sexual activity with children, the youngest of whom was 10

Benjamin Free of New Road appeared before magistrates in Peterborough on Friday (August 2); he was sent for trial. He faces multiple charges involving sexual activity with children.

Thieves take parked caravan from outside couple’s March home in the early hours - owners says they have CCTV to show who did it

Ruth and Billy Herrington are appealing for help in finding their caravan that was stolen in the early hours of today from outside their home in Estover Road., March. Picture; FAMILY

Bomb squad camp out on Northgate street in Whittlesey after ‘deadly unexploded mortar shell is discovered’ in homeowner’s garden

A deadly unexploded bomb was reportedly discovered in the garden of a home in Whittlesey overnight. Picture: Ryan Aldridge

Army cadets from Fenland receive special visit during annual county training camp

Sgt Johnson Beharry VC COG paid a special visit to West Tofts Training Camp near Thetford to meet members of the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force, including those from Wisbech, March, Chatteris and Whittlesey who were a part of the eight-day annual event. Picture: MARK KNIGHT

40 months jail for the woman who systematically siphoned off £75,000 from her employers - and nearly forced them into liquidation

Dianne Polson, of Oak Avenue in Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, was employed in an admin role by Canopy UK Direct Ltd – a manufacturer of extraction systems – in February 2015. She went on to steal £75,000 from them. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

