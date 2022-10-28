Children across Fenland can expect a “ho ho whole lot of festive fun” this Christmas period with the annual Rudolph Run in support of Arthur Rank Hospice Charity.

Schools, nurseries and groups like the brownies and cadets are invited to take part in the ARHC’s second annual Rudolph Run.

Their first race raised more than £6,000 in 2021 with three schools having children run laps of their playgrounds, fields and corridors.

Children taking part are provided with Rudolph antlers, a child-friendly talk about hospice care and a visit from the charity’s mascot Arthur Bear to cheer them on.

The money raised provides patient services and support at the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech and in people’s homes.

Fundraising coordinator at the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech, Toni Bird, said: “The children absolutely loved the Rudolph Run last year, the smiles on their faces and the magical atmosphere makes it a day to remember and a great way to near the end of term on a high.”

To register for Rudolph Run 2022, please call Toni Bird on: 07435 550995 or email: cf@arhc.org.uk.