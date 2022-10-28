News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Rudolph Run returns for 2022 this festive period

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 1:00 PM October 28, 2022
Toni Bird and Arthur Bear, the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity mascot.

Toni Bird and Arthur Bear, the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity mascot. - Credit: Arthur Rank Hospice Charity

Children across Fenland can expect a “ho ho whole lot of festive fun” this Christmas period with the annual Rudolph Run in support of Arthur Rank Hospice Charity. 

Schools, nurseries and groups like the brownies and cadets are invited to take part in the ARHC’s second annual Rudolph Run. 

Their first race raised more than £6,000 in 2021 with three schools having children run laps of their playgrounds, fields and corridors.  

Children taking part are provided with Rudolph antlers, a child-friendly talk about hospice care and a visit from the charity’s mascot Arthur Bear to cheer them on. 

The money raised provides patient services and support at the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech and in people’s homes.  

Fundraising coordinator at the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre in Wisbech, Toni Bird, said: “The children absolutely loved the Rudolph Run last year, the smiles on their faces and the magical atmosphere makes it a day to remember and a great way to near the end of term on a high.” 

To register for Rudolph Run 2022, please call Toni Bird on: 07435 550995 or email: cf@arhc.org.uk. 

Charity Fundraiser
Fenland News
Wisbech News

Don't Miss

Karl Bradshaw died after he was struck by a vehicle in Peterborough.

Tribute to man who died in Peterborough fail-to-stop collision

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Thieves targeted park and rides, car parks and even the Addenbrooke's hospital car park.

23 catalytic converters stolen in one week at car parks

Harry Goodman

person
Cromwell House Care Home in Huntingdon has been rated as 'Inadequate' in all areas by the Care Quality Commission.

Health Care | Updated

Care home placed in 'special measures' after multiple failings

Alexander Gilham

person
Mayor Dr Nik Johnson on a Stagecoach bus

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson

Firms who will save 17 axed bus services are revealed

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon