Ultra-runner Lauren defies odds to complete 100-mile garden lockdown run

PUBLISHED: 15:16 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 13 May 2020

Lauren Buffini completed her 100-mile garden run to support NHS workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: JUSTGIVING/LAUREN BUFFINI

Lauren Buffini completed her 100-mile garden run to support NHS workers battling the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: JUSTGIVING/LAUREN BUFFINI

Archant

An ultra-runner from Cambridgeshire who aimed to raise money for NHS workers that helped save her son’s life has defied the odds to complete a 100-mile garden run.

Lauren Buffini from Grafham near Huntingdon had never taken on a virtual challenge like it before, finishing in just under 24 hours between Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10.

Lauren aimed to give something back to nurses at the town’s Hinchingbrooke Hospital who looked after her one-year-old son and has raised over £3,700 for those battling against the coronavirus pandemic.

With the help of friends spurring her on, she is already deciding which challenge to do next.

“I would absolutely love to, it’s just deciding what!” she said.

“I absolutely loved it and everyone supporting me virtually running with me made it an amazing experience.

“With the support of the community, my virtual running friends and the reasons why I was doing it, I found it so much easier than I thought it would be.

“Several people commented that they had been inspired to run or run further which I am so pleased about.

“If I can inspire people to run and even take up ultra-running, then that would be marvellous.”

To donate, go to Lauren’s JustGiving page at https://bit.ly/2YYtm81.

