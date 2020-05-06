Ultra-runner aims to give something back to NHS workers who saved her son’s life in 100-mile challenge

Lauren Buffini aims to run 100 miles in her garden for NHS Charities Together and has already competed in several marathon and ultra events. Picture: LAUREN BUFFINI Archant

A Cambridgeshire ultra-runner will be covering 100 miles from her garden for NHS workers who helped save her son’s life.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lauren Buffini aims to run 100 miles in her garden for NHS Charities Together and has already competed in several marathon and ultra events. Picture: JUSTGIVING/LAUREN BUFFINI Lauren Buffini aims to run 100 miles in her garden for NHS Charities Together and has already competed in several marathon and ultra events. Picture: JUSTGIVING/LAUREN BUFFINI

Lauren Buffini has been training since mid-April and will look to complete the virtual challenge between NHS Nightingale hospitals in Birmingham and Manchester within 24 hours, starting from this Saturday (May 9).

After undergoing an emergency caesarean, a team of nurses at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon looked after her one-year-old son and now Lauren wants to give something back to them, and those battling on the frontline against the coronavirus.

“When it came down to it, it had to be the NHS and what they’re doing at the moment,” she said.

“With my son, they saved his life. Everybody was amazing and he lost a substantial amount of blood, and what the nurses did was absolutely incredible,” she said.

Lauren Buffini aims to run 100 miles in her garden for NHS Charities Together and has already competed in several marathon and ultra events. Picture: FACEBOOK/LAUREN�S 100 MILE GARDEN RUN FOR NHS CHARITIES TOGETHER Lauren Buffini aims to run 100 miles in her garden for NHS Charities Together and has already competed in several marathon and ultra events. Picture: FACEBOOK/LAUREN�S 100 MILE GARDEN RUN FOR NHS CHARITIES TOGETHER

“I am an ultra-runner and have ran several marathons but have never ran in my garden.

“I wanted to do something for charity. Everybody wants to do their bit and I am teaching, but not going into school and I wanted to do more.

“One thing I could do was run. I thought about a marathon, and initially I thought ‘let’s really challenge myself’.

Lauren, who has covered around 25 to 30 marathons so far, has already got friends on board and so far has raised over £2,100.

Lauren Buffini aims to run 100 miles in her garden for NHS Charities Together and has already competed in several marathon and ultra events. Picture: FACEBOOK/LAUREN�S 100 MILE GARDEN RUN FOR NHS CHARITIES TOGETHER Lauren Buffini aims to run 100 miles in her garden for NHS Charities Together and has already competed in several marathon and ultra events. Picture: FACEBOOK/LAUREN�S 100 MILE GARDEN RUN FOR NHS CHARITIES TOGETHER

Inspired by Colonel Tom Moore’s fundraising efforts, she knows 17 laps around the garden equates to one mile, but with an ounce of inspiration, she is confident of achieving her goal.

“Having friends helping along the way is a real spirit raiser; some friends are ultra-runners and some are doing a mile or 5k,” Lauren said.

“If we weren’t in lockdown, I was due to be doing the Thames 100-miler, so I feel more ready than normal. I feel up for it mentally having virtual friends, and we have fairy lights and numbers with 100, 90, 80 miles to go and tear them off as I go.

“I did not know how much I would raise. It’s difficult times for everybody, so I am appreciative and thankful for everybody for supporting me.

“You are running around your garden with no support, and to keep going will be the challenge, so I am going to break it down into 10-mile sections.

“There are so many people doing something and it is important to stay positive and do our bit for the country. It is a very difficult situation that we are in and I want to do what I can to help.”

To donate, visit Lauren’s JustGiving page at https://bit.ly/2yxEwG5.

You may also want to watch: