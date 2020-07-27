Three Counties jump at chance to tackle Round Norfolk Relay amid coronavirus pandemic

Three Counties Running Club divided into five teams to take part in a virtual version of the Round Norfolk Relay. Pictures: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

They were not able to take on the usual Round Norfolk Relay event (RNR), but Three Counties Running Club members jumped at the chance to take part in this year’s virtual run.

The RNR usually covers 198 miles divided into 17 unequal stages ranging from 5.49 to 19.67 miles, where teams have 24 hours to complete the relay which starts and finishes at King’s Lynn.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the event, which takes in the sights of the likes of Hunstanton, Cromer and Thetford, was reduced to a mini challenge with seven legs covering 53 miles.

TCRC along with March Athletic Club fielded five teams for the event and was a way of getting both clubs involved and focused.

TCRC RESULTS

1st - TCRC HAPPY RUNNERS - 8:03:07

Alice Ingman (captain), Vicki Drake, Anne-Marie Mattless, Tracy Adams, Chris Rudd, Michelle Brown and Colin Apps.

2nd THE SEVEN SEAS 8:13:00

Donna Johnson (captain), Sarah Johnson, Arthur Sargeant, Sarah Melton-Whitelam, Matt Hunter, Kersten Müller and Jayne Spurrier.

3rd CHAFING THE DREAM 8:31:24

Kim Coultard (captain), Karen Smith, Mark Mattless, Sarah Lamb, Tony Lamb, Lee Johnson and Tamara Barnes.

4th ARE WE NEARLY THERE YET 8:37:40

Tracy Pratt (captain), Janette Smith, Lauren Day, Zoe Gourley, Rickie Trundle, Johnny Beesley and Eve S-Ka.

5th MAGNIFICENT SEVEN 8:47:55

Phil Newton (Victoria May captain), Sandra Rhodes, Imogen Varnham, Tracey Else, Steve Clarke, Matthew Knott and Lisa Woolley.

MARCH AC RESULTS

Escapees of Lockdown 7:22:43, Kelly’s Heroes 7:24:28, Tea & Cake 7:28:28, Bolt Wonders 8:20:25 and Virtually Challenged 8:59:45.