Sweet success for ‘tea and cake’ as March Athletic Club rise to lockdown challenge

PUBLISHED: 16:53 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 29 June 2020

Tracey Dickerson

Members of March Athletic Club rose to the challenge as they took part in the virtual Green Wheel Relay event. Pictures: MARCH ATHLETIC CLUB

It may have been cancelled this year, but March Athletic Club were determined to respond to the Green Wheel Relay challenge thrown at them by their friendly rivals.

The club fielded five teams of seven runners in response to Three Counties Running Club’s invite to compete in a virtual version of the race on Father’s Day.

So, instead of running in and around Peterborough for the race, teams each ran seven legs in and around March, with each leg replication the distance of a leg on the Green Wheel Relay route.

The day was a huge success, with the event being the first time in three months many of the club members had seen each other.

The fastest team was ‘Tea and Cake’ in 6:24:32, followed by ‘Escapees of Lockdown’ in 6:30:33.

‘Kelly’s Heroes’ finished in 6:45:05, followed by ‘Bolt Wonders in 6:52:03 and ‘Virtually Challenged’ with a time of 8:13:05.

FULL RESULTS

Leg 1, 8.3 miles

Steve Robinett 55:58, Teilo Pearce 1:02:47, Alan Brown 1:04:15, Dean Markillie 1:04:40, Tim Boyd 1:06:03

Leg 2, 4.2 miles

Nial Jackson 24:39, Pete West 31:46, Wendy Hart 37:27, Polly Boyd 41:38, Kay Dedman 42:08

Leg 3, 6.4 miles

Emma Tuck 44:03, Andrew Wool 46:09, Jon Long 51:23, James Arran 52:41, Dawn Veal 1:06:00

Leg 4, 8.2 miles

Dave Burgess 46:51, Barry Head 1:00:54, Jason Mottram 1:04:51, Kathryn Brand 1:16:26, Mark Darlow 1:31:52

Leg 5, 8.6 miles

Daniel Barber 1:01:45, Phil Beldom 1:11:47, Steve Starr 1:15:47, Graeme Dedman 1:15:55, Fay Scrivener 1:24:38

Leg 6, 7.61 miles

Bryan Newman 1:03:02, Tom Orr 1:03:44, Kelly-Ann Neale 1:04:11, Scott Bywater 1:05:10, Michelle Seward 1:14:51

Leg 7, 5.7 miles

James Moon 51:22, Agness Josta 55:03, Sarah Starr 55:23, Suzanne Orr 1:02:06, Lavinia Seward 1:08:03

