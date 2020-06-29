Sweet success for ‘tea and cake’ as March Athletic Club rise to lockdown challenge
PUBLISHED: 16:53 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 29 June 2020
Archant
It may have been cancelled this year, but March Athletic Club were determined to respond to the Green Wheel Relay challenge thrown at them by their friendly rivals.
The club fielded five teams of seven runners in response to Three Counties Running Club’s invite to compete in a virtual version of the race on Father’s Day.
So, instead of running in and around Peterborough for the race, teams each ran seven legs in and around March, with each leg replication the distance of a leg on the Green Wheel Relay route.
The day was a huge success, with the event being the first time in three months many of the club members had seen each other.
The fastest team was ‘Tea and Cake’ in 6:24:32, followed by ‘Escapees of Lockdown’ in 6:30:33.
‘Kelly’s Heroes’ finished in 6:45:05, followed by ‘Bolt Wonders in 6:52:03 and ‘Virtually Challenged’ with a time of 8:13:05.
FULL RESULTS
Leg 1, 8.3 miles
Steve Robinett 55:58, Teilo Pearce 1:02:47, Alan Brown 1:04:15, Dean Markillie 1:04:40, Tim Boyd 1:06:03
Leg 2, 4.2 miles
Nial Jackson 24:39, Pete West 31:46, Wendy Hart 37:27, Polly Boyd 41:38, Kay Dedman 42:08
Leg 3, 6.4 miles
Emma Tuck 44:03, Andrew Wool 46:09, Jon Long 51:23, James Arran 52:41, Dawn Veal 1:06:00
Leg 4, 8.2 miles
Dave Burgess 46:51, Barry Head 1:00:54, Jason Mottram 1:04:51, Kathryn Brand 1:16:26, Mark Darlow 1:31:52
Leg 5, 8.6 miles
Daniel Barber 1:01:45, Phil Beldom 1:11:47, Steve Starr 1:15:47, Graeme Dedman 1:15:55, Fay Scrivener 1:24:38
Leg 6, 7.61 miles
Bryan Newman 1:03:02, Tom Orr 1:03:44, Kelly-Ann Neale 1:04:11, Scott Bywater 1:05:10, Michelle Seward 1:14:51
Leg 7, 5.7 miles
James Moon 51:22, Agness Josta 55:03, Sarah Starr 55:23, Suzanne Orr 1:02:06, Lavinia Seward 1:08:03
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.