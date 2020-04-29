Runners take part in ‘Not London Marathon’ event amid coronavirus lockdown
PUBLISHED: 13:26 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 29 April 2020
Archant
Runners in and around Whittlesey took part in the London Marathon, but not as you may know it.
The annual event due to take place on Sunday (April 26) was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown, so, those that run in the town’s Manor Field parkrun sent in their own exercises completed on the day.
From stepping onto a treadmill to running the roads, runners sent in details to Julie Smith, volunteer co-ordinator at Whittlesey Parkrun, including the distance they covered and photographs from their efforts, which she then collated into a ‘Not Parkrun, Not London Marathon’ report.
Julie, who co-ordinates the group which has been running since September 2018, said: “We have a core team of six who co-ordinate and volunteer and the race took just over six hours to complete.
“I just wanted to keep the interest going until we can start running again. People ran their own race, told me what they did and I made it into a fun report.
“People are still doing their own form of exercise, whether that is running on the treadmill or outside. It is people who are volunteering their time to a local community event.
“We have a small following of 70-100 people, so we did not want to lose that momentum. We are trying to keep that momentum when parkruns start up again.”
To view the report, go to https://bit.ly/2VNp5CA.
