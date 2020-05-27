Fenland Running Club keeps active during lockdown with name challenge

Members from Fenland Running Club spelt out the club name as part of a challenge accepted from March Athletic Club. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB Archant

Athletes across the Fens are doing their part to keep themselves active during the coronavirus pandemic, and members from Fenland Running Club are some of those.

The club accepted the challenge from March Athletic Club to spell out the club name using either their Strava or Garmin running apps.

Eighteen members jumped at the chance to take part, where they were assigned a letter to run or walk as part of their daily exercise.

Although it was easier said than done, the letters began to appear, but due to technical issues, it took slightly longer than expected. However, good things come to those who wait.

Fenland Running Club has now passed the challenge onto members of the Greater Peterborough Athletics Network.

Club members will take part in a virtual weekend relay this week to raise money for mental health charity, Mind.

