Fenland Running Club cover hundreds of miles in memorable virtual relay

Members of Fenland Running Club covered hundreds of miles and were armed with batons as part of a virtual relay. Pictures: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB Archant

Over 340 miles across 12 hours were covered by Fenland Running Club (FRC) as part of a virtual relay.

Now in its ninth and biggest year, runners tackle the Green Wheel cycle route around Peterborough, which has grown every year having started with 12 teams.

Although this was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, FRC took part in the ‘not the relay’ virtual relay organised by Eye Community Runners, with 553 virtual walkers, joggers and runners covering local routes on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21.

FRC’s four teams of 52 walkers, joggers and runners took to the streets, gardens and parks of Wisbech and surrounding areas, with each participant armed with a baton and an hour’s running time between 7am and 7pm.

Overall, FRC covered 344.8 miles at an average speed of 28.7 miles an hour, and the club would like to thank organisers, walkers, joggers and runners for coming together virtually to deliver a memorable day.

For more information on FRC, visit https://www.fenlandrunningclub.co.uk/.

