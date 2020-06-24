Three Counties runners team up to complete virtual Father’s Day relay

Three Counties Running Club members competed in teams alongside March Athletic Club to complete the virtual Green Wheel Relay. Pictures: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD Archant

The annual Green Wheel Relay event may have been cancelled this year, but Three Counties Running Club did not let that pass by without attempting it themselves.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown measures, this year’s race could not go ahead, so Three Counties (TCRC) runners decided to invite other local running clubs to take part in their own non-Green Wheel Relay event on Father’s Day.

Runners followed the two-metre social distancing guidelines where no more than six in a group completed the 49-mile route running different leg distances of 8.3 miles (m), 4.2m, 6.4m, 8.2m, 8.6m, 7.61m and 5.7m.

March Athletic Club took up the invite of the ‘friendly club challenge’, as both them and TCRC put out five teams with a strong turnout of 70 runners spread across Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and Norfolk.

TCRC RESULTS

Team Barren - 7:10:52

Sandra Rhodes, Sarah Melton-Whitelam, Alice Ingman, Mark Mattless, Jonny Clark, Steve Bennington and Steve Rhodes.

Team Clever Clogs - 7:14:34

Steve Clarke, Sarah Johnson, Karen Smith, Steve Whitelam, Lee Johnson, Daniel Barnes and Donna Johnson.

Team 3some - 7:20:03

Matt Hunter, Eve S-ka, Stuart Brown, Rickie Trundle, Kersten Müller, Lauren Day and Lisa Woolley.

Team Battenberg - 7:33:03

Michelle Brown, Diane Petchell, Cheryl Lenton, Dawn Ball, Vicki Newton, Bethan McKay and Anne-Marie Mattless.

Team Piece of Cake - 7:56:17

Sarah-jane Macdonald, Kim Coultard, Phil Newton, Tracey Else, Matthew Knott, Arthur Sargeant and Victoria May.

It was a fantastic day all round and a great way to support, encourage and form strong bonds with other running clubs, especially during this uncertain time.

TCRC’S weekly challenges are still continuing to keep the members entertained and active.

This week’s challenge was to have a deck of cards and deal yourself four to five cards, where each suit represents an exercise.

For example, two of spades equalled two weighted squats, five of diamonds is five push-ups and eight of clubs is eight lunges.

But if you deal a joker, you have to double the number.

The members had to set their timer for 30 minutes and start one round of the deck of cards then run for two minutes, come back and repeat the exercises again followed by a two-minute run and continue until 30 minutes was up.

This Challenge was great for everyone and is a great way to keep fit, build muscle and help to prevent injury.