General Election 2019: Lib Dems' Rupert Moss-Eccardt answers my 10 questions - Harry Rutter

PUBLISHED: 09:55 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 09 December 2019

We caught up with Rupert Moss-Eccardt of the Lib Dems ahead of the general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

We caught up with Rupert Moss-Eccardt of the Lib Dems ahead of the general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

Harry Rutter/Archant

Following my previous general election opinion pieces, I caught up with the NE Cambs candidates for a sit-down interview.

I prepared 10 questions for each of them and listened to what they had to say. Feel free to use this as an opportunity to learn more about each person.

In this video I caught up with the Lib Dems' Rupert Moss-Eccardt. He came to see me at our newspaper office in March.

To read more about Rupert, click here.

