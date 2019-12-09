Video
General Election 2019: Lib Dems' Rupert Moss-Eccardt answers my 10 questions - Harry Rutter
PUBLISHED: 09:55 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 09 December 2019
Harry Rutter/Archant
Following my previous general election opinion pieces, I caught up with the NE Cambs candidates for a sit-down interview.
I prepared 10 questions for each of them and listened to what they had to say. Feel free to use this as an opportunity to learn more about each person.
In this video I caught up with the Lib Dems' Rupert Moss-Eccardt. He came to see me at our newspaper office in March.
